Milliman launches ALM software to help insurers of all sizes meet stochastic valuation requirements

Milliman Agile ALM offers efficient, cost-effective asset/liability management modeling

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the release of Milliman Agile ALM. This innovative software package makes asset/liability management (ALM) and stochastic valuation accessible to more insurers, helping them comply with Solvency II, IFRS 17, and other requirements.

"The fundamental advantage of Milliman Agile ALM is that it does not require remodeling the entire portfolio of insurance liabilities," said Ed Morgan, principal and Head of Strategy and M&A for Milliman's practices in Italy and Central and Eastern Europe. "Milliman Agile ALM offers an accessible solution that helps insurers satisfy reporting requirements and make business decisions with greater confidence."

Unlike traditional dynamic ALM models, Milliman Agile ALM uses a standalone asset projection model that can be linked to external liability software. Rather than simulating assets interacting with liabilities, the technology runs separate asset and liability models in an iterative process that quickly arrives at a single solution.

"Our approach is unique because of our method for separating the asset model from the liability model," said Grzegorz Darkiewicz-Moniuszko, senior consultant at Milliman. "This separation is highly efficient as it allows us to take advantage of a client's existing liability modeling and focus the validation directly on the ALM modeling and interactions."

Using Milliman Agile ALM, insurers can test different investment and product strategies, optimize management actions, project capital requirements, and even validate other ALM models, all without significant investment or retraining.

For more information about Milliman Agile ALM, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/products/milliman-agile-alm.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

