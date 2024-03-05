Milliman MedInsight Announces Solution Availability in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SEATTLE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight, a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, has made its industry-leading Payer and Provider software available on Microsoft Azure. Working with Microsoft in the healthcare industry enables Milliman MedInsight with a greater ability to offer clients powerful solutions that take aim at cost-reduction and enhancing high quality patient care. This is made possible by the Milliman MedInsight Strategic Alliance Program, Milliman MedInsight's initiative to team up with other industry experts to change the future of healthcare.

"We are excited to offer our products on Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Scott Ponder, VP of Strategic Business Development. "Milliman MedInsight on Azure brings cloud scale to clients' analytics and drives contextualized insights from their data. By utilizing industry-leading benchmarks with the Milliman MedInsight Payer or Value-Based Care (VBC) Platforms, clients can make better decisions and act on information with confidence."

The Milliman MedInsight Payer and VBC Platforms are currently offered on Azure Marketplace. Through these listings, clients can also license other Milliman MedInsight software, including the Data Science Portal and standalone analytic products. Milliman MedInsight provides organizations with an environment that they can trust to host their critical data and continue using the services they know to run smoothly on Azure. Clients can also trust their organization and patient information is compliant with industry privacy and security standards including HIPAA, SOC2, and HITRUST combined with trusted Azure security capabilities.

As an eligible solution on Azure Marketplace, Milliman MedInsight software customers can leverage the benefit of their purchase contributing towards their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). In this way, clients can maximize the return on their Azure investments with a platform that seamlessly integrates into their environment enabling access to Milliman MedInsight data and analytics.

"The combination of Milliman MedInsight's advanced analytics and the trusted productivity and security services of Microsoft Azure will allow us to drive enhanced healthcare at every level, providing organizations with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and improve patient care," said Elena Bonfiglioli, General Manager, Healthcare, Pharma & Life Sciences at Microsoft. "With Milliman MedInsight's Payer and VBC Platforms becoming Azure-benefit eligible, we will get these powerful data insights in the hands of more healthcare organizations, empowering change across the industry."

About Milliman MedInsight

Milliman MedInsight provides the healthcare industry's most powerful analytics on top of validated data sources from inside and outside healthcare organizations to drive informed decision-making across the enterprise. Milliman MedInsight analytics has been adopted by over 300 health plans, employers, at-risk providers/ACOs, state governments, community health coalitions, and third-party administrators. Milliman MedInsight offers a platform, application, and analytic products for the payer and provider market that provide preconfigured or custom reporting and data configurations that can address specific business needs. To learn more, visit medinsight.com.

