Milliman to work with Resources Investment Advisors to introduce Morningstar advisor managed accounts to joint clients

SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that it will work with Resources Investment Advisors to introduce Morningstar advisor managed accounts services to its joint clients and for new opportunities. Advisor managed accounts allow a plan's registered investment advisor (RIA), such as Resources, to create personalized investment portfolios for participants through Morningstar Investment Management LLC's technology platform. Within that platform, Morningstar Investment Management serves as the fiduciary for portfolio assignment and for its recommendations on such things as savings rates and retirement age. Milliman has integrated the platform into its recordkeeping system using single-sign-on for a seamless participant experience and branding it for the respective RIA firm.

"We are pleased to work with Resources and Morningstar Investment Management to offer advisor managed accounts to retirement plan participants. Participants receive access to personalized investment advice, the goal of which is to help them achieve healthier financial outcomes, and RIAs gain a broader platform to deliver individual service directly to participants," said Kyle Hughes, Milliman Principal and Employee Benefits Administration National Sales Leader.

"We are very excited to launch Personalized Portfolios with Milliman. This service will leverage Morningstar Investment Management's robust managed account capabilities and seamless integration with Milliman's platform to help more participants meet their retirement goals," said Vince Morris, President of Resources Investment Advisors.

"Our advisor managed accounts service uses personalized advice designed to help more American workers achieve their retirement goals," said Brock Johnson, President, Global Retirement & Workplace Solutions, Morningstar Investment Management LLC. "Milliman was one of the first to integrate with our advisor managed accounts platform, recognizing early on the opportunity to seamlessly enable advisors to deliver personalized retirement advice in a scalable way. Its support has enabled our platform to serve a growing list of advisory firms, and ultimately to give more people the help they need to save for the type of retirement they want."

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of actuarial and consulting services and benefit administration. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Morningstar's Investment Management group

Our parent company, Morningstar, Inc., was founded on the simple idea that when people have good investment information, they can make better choices that help them achieve their financial goals. In the Retirement Solutions group at Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. and a registered investment advisor, our advocacy for the individual investor extends to the workplace retirement market where the responsibility for investing and saving now rests with employees. Our products and services—which range from a managed accounts service to target-date products to custom models and fiduciary services—are not only designed to help people save for the retirement they want, but to help them make their money last once they get there.

About Resources Investment Advisors

Resources Investment Advisors (d/b/a OneDigital Investment Advisors) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital, which is focused on offering a holistic benefits experience for employees to help employers build an exceptional workforce. By offering retirement plan services, wealth management, and healthcare benefits consulting through an integrated approach, we can address each employee's overall wellbeing. With $70 billion in total assets under advisement, we work with over 5,000 retirement plans that cover more than 750,000 participants, and 12,500 individual wealth management accounts. Services include retirement plan services, wealth management, analytics, compliance support, human resources management tools, and comprehensive insurance offerings.

