Milliman wins four international employee communication awards recognizing outstanding achievement in benefits communication

"We're honored to have been recognized internationally for outstanding achievement in communication," Julie Bentz, Milliman Principal and Employee Benefits Administration Communication Director, said. "But more importantly, we are thrilled to have supported the Southern Glazer's HR team and our Milliman defined contribution administration clients to communicate critical information about benefits, mental wellbeing resources, and financial wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Gold Quill judges agreed, noting that Milliman's campaign, "shows the audience perspective and demonstrates creative thinking, imagination, and an innovative approach that engages audience emotionally. The employee testimonials are a testament to the fact that this campaign was able to break through during a very difficult time and leave a positive lasting impression."

"The Gold Quill and Hermes awards are very gratifying because they recognize our efforts to ensure employees and their families understood their benefits offerings, felt supported by the company, and were aware of the robust mental health and well-being resources available to them. Thank you to the Milliman team for partnering with us during this time of unprecedented change in the world and in our business," Michelle Toney, Vice President Employee Benefits, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, added.

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefits administration and communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

