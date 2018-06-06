Milliman wins prestigious 2018 Gold Quill Award

Milliman received the award for "A Fine Blend" campaign, which it developed for client Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Milliman used a six-month multimedia campaign to introduce a new culture, harmonized benefits program, and online enrollment process to Southern Glazer's 22,000 employees.

Of the entry, judges said, "We really like how Milliman's campaign supported the client's business outcome and has been measured in terms of a number. A number that makes the board of directors sit up and take notice of communication. Likewise, this very well executed campaign has met and exceeded the tactical objectives and targets. Very well done."

"We are honored to have been recognized internationally for outstanding achievement in communication and change management," Cheryl Frost, Milliman senior consultant, said. "But more importantly, we are thrilled to have supported the Southern Glazer's HR team in achieving their business, human resources, and benefits objectives."

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized excellence in strategic communication worldwide and are acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

"Only exceptional work earns an IABC Gold Quill Award," said Cindy Schmieg ABC, IABC fellow, chair of the awards committee. "Each entry is rigorously reviewed by multiple experienced communicators from around the world who are trained in applying IABC's Global Standard of the Communication Profession. The award winners represent our profession of ethical practitioners contributing to organizational outcomes."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

