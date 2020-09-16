Milliman's strategic cyber risk assessment now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that it has launched its Strategic Cyber Risk Assessment in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to help organizations better understand, map, and measure their cyber and other operational risks.

The assessment helps companies identify their most critical risks, understand organizational blind spots, and take the first step toward quantifying the financial impact of their cyber vulnerabilities.

"The current economic uncertainty illustrates how important it is to understand the interconnectedness of non-financial risks and how these can rapidly manifest as financial risk," says Chris Harner, Managing Director of Milliman's Cyber Risk Solutions group. "Offering our Strategic Cyber Risk Assessment in Microsoft's Azure Marketplace allows participants to leverage the platform, so as to better identify vulnerabilities and mitigate potential areas of concern."

Microsoft's Azure Marketplace is an online store that provides services and applications for use on Azure. Milliman offers a strategic assessment of an organization's risk profile. The assessment efficiently examines underlying drivers of risk events, allowing organizations to address vulnerabilities at the most efficient point of the risk chain. The assessment gives an organization tools to inform its strategy, and it's the first step in calculating the financial impact of its risk exposure.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Milliman's Cyber Risk Assessment to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives solutions great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted organizations with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

For more information, visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/consulting-services/millimanllp.riskworkshop.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management and technology solutions. Our consulting and advanced analytics capabilities encompass healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

