Millimeter-Wave Intelligent Gain Blocks™ - Anokiwave's Family of Single Channel Versatile Silicon ICs

The family includes four single channel silicon ICs covering 10.5 to 16.0 GHz (Ku) and 26.0 to 30.0 GHz (Ka) bands. Each IC includes a PA, LNA, 6-bit gain and phase control and two of the ICs include a T/R switch. Additionally, two variants of this architecture, without the T/R front end switch, are also offered for flexibility to use the part as single function block and eliminate switch loss. The unique design of these ICs allows them to be used for highly integrated mmWave arrays (such as 5G, SATCOM or phased array RADARs) or as a replacement of single function discrete blocks.

"Silicon technology allows integration of multiple RF functions into one IC for a very small form factor and low price," states Abhishek Kapoor, Anokiwave VP of Sales. "With this new product family, designers can now use the same IC for multiple functions across the RF signal chain, have increased control using a software interface, and provide equivalent or better performance than traditional discrete GaAs ICs. We see these as the versatile new intelligent gain blocks of the microwave and millimeter-wave world."

Availability:

Anokiwave offers evaluation kits for ease of adoption of the technology and capabilities. The kits include boards with the IC, USB-SPI interface module with drivers, and all required cables. Pilot production deliveries are available now.

About Anokiwave:

Anokiwave is a leading provider of highly integrated IC solutions for communications and RADAR applications that require millimeter wave Active Antenna based solutions. Anokiwave's creative system architectures and optimal selection of semiconductor technologies solve the toughest engineering problems.

Anokiwave is based in San Diego, California and operates design centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Boston, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com.

