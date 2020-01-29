Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Radar IC Industry Report, 2020-2025 - Global Market Revenues Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2025, Rising at a CAGR of 16.9%

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global millimeter wave radar IC market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global millimeter wave (mmWave) radar IC market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunications, security & imaging, and healthcare industries. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increase in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology by OEMs and increasing usage of millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the millimeter wave radar IC industry, include introduction of CMOS RF transceiver and increasing usage in the satellite communication.



The study includes the millimeter wave radar IC market size and forecast for the global millimeter wave radar IC market through 2025, segmented by product type, frequency range, technology, end use industry, and the region.



In this market, two types of products, such as 24 GHz and 77 GHz and others are used. 77 GHz type mm Wave radar IC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its wider bandwidth, improve range resolution and accuracy. Due to their increased signal bandwidth, they have the capability to distinguish between diverse objects and also offer high resolution.



The global millimeter wave (mmWave) radar IC market is being used in various end use industries, such as automotive, telecommunication, security & imaging, healthcare, and others. Automotive will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period. Telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing usage of mm wave radar IC in high-speed wireless broadband communications.



North America is the largest region by value and volume due to stringent government regulations on safety and increasing demand of autonomous vehicles. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs and government regulations on safety of vehicles.



Some of the mmWave radar IC companies profiled in this report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, United Monolithic Semiconductors, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Millimeter wave radar IC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

Segmentation analysis: Millimeter wave radar IC market size by product type, frequency range, technology, and end use industry type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Millimeter wave radar IC market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of millimeter wave radar IC in the millimeter wave radar IC market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of millimeter wave radar IC in the millimeter wave radar IC market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global millimeter wave radar IC by product type (24 GHz and 77 GHz and others), by frequency range (Short and Medium, Long-Range), by Technology (GaAs, RF CMOS, and SiGe BiCMOS), by end use industry (Automotive, Telecommunication, Security & Imaging, Healthcare, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the millimeter wave radar IC market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the millimeter wave radar IC market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this millimeter wave radar IC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the millimeter wave radar IC market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the millimeter wave radar IC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this millimeter wave radar IC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this millimeter wave radar IC area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this millimeter wave radar IC market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global mmWave Radar IC Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type

3.3.1: 24 GHz

3.3.2: 77 GHz & Others

3.4: Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Manufacturing Technology

3.4.1: RF CMOS

3.4.2: SiGe-Bi CMOS

3.4.3: GaAs

3.5: Global mmWave Radar IC Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Automotive

3.5.2: Telecommunication

3.5.3: Security & Imaging

3.5.4: Healthcare

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Frequency Range

3.6.1: Long Range Radar

3.6.2: Short and Medium Range Radar



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Region

4.2: North American mmWave Radar IC Market

4.2.1: North American mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type

4.2.2: The US mmWave Radar IC Market

4.2.3: The Canadian mmWave Radar IC Market

4.2.4: The Mexican mmWave Radar IC Market

4.3: European mmWave Radar IC Market

4.3.1: European mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type

4.3.2: German mmWave Radar IC Market

4.3.3: The UK mmWave Radar IC Market

4.4: APAC mmWave Radar IC Market

4.4.1: APAC mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type

4.4.2: Chinese mmWave Radar IC Market

4.4.3: Japanese mmWave Radar IC Market

4.5: RoW mmWave Radar IC Market

4.5.1: RoW mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global mmWave Radar IC Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Frequency Range

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global mmWave Radar IC Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global mmWave Radar IC Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Geographical Expansion

6.3.2: New Product Development

6.3.3: Acquisitions and Partnership in the Global mmWave Radar IC Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Infineon Technologies AG

7.2: NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.3: Texas Instruments

7.4: United Monolithic Semiconductors

7.5: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



