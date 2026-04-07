Million Coaches Challenge Releases Landmark Study on Impact of Training 1M+ Youth Coaches

A four-year study finds training strengthens coach confidence, athlete relationships, and signals a path to systems-level change in youth sports

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Million Coaches Challenge (MCC) today released findings from its multiyear study, conducted by the American Institutes for Research, documenting the reach and influence of one of the largest efforts to train youth coaches in the United States, reaching more than one million coaches in evidence-based youth development practices.

Launched in 2021, MCC brought together 18 national, state, and local organizations around a shared goal of advancing quality coaching. While coaches play a critical role in shaping young people's experiences on and off the field, most receive little formal training in youth development. MCC was created to help close that gap at scale.

Drawing on one of the most extensive data sets on youth coaches to date, the findings show that training changes how coaches show up and what becomes possible when coaching is supported through a more connected system.

Key Findings

A Shared Vision of Quality Coaching

Across 33 trainings from 10 MCC Partners, there was strong alignment in the core skills coaches are taught—building relationships, creating safe and inclusive environments, prioritizing effort and growth, and supporting their own well-being.

"One of the most important findings of this study is that alignment, often assumed to be elusive in the fragmented youth sport field, was clearly evident across MCC Partners," said Jessy Newman, Principal Researcher at AIR. "We know that good coaches make a difference in young people's lives, and now we have the data to talk about what that looks like. That convergence around shared principles of quality coaching is itself a model for all of youth sports."

Coaches Report Strong, Consistent Benefits

Findings from the MCC Coach Perception Survey show that training delivered meaningful results for coaches:

Nearly 90% of coaches reported increased knowledge and confidence in supporting athletes' life skills and building strong relationships

About 89% felt more confident creating inclusive environments

More than 85% gained confidence in supporting mental health

88% said training made them better coaches

Coaches Observe Positive Changes in Athletes' Experiences

Coaches reported improvements in athlete experience following training:

66% observed more joy in sport

62% saw stronger peer relationships

72% believed athletes were more likely to stay in sport

Training Works Best as Part of a System

MCC partners report that, while training is a critical starting point, its impact is strongest when paired with ongoing support—like mentorship, peer learning, and organizational practices that reinforce youth development.

About the Research

The American Institutes for Research (AIR) partnered with MCC partners to conduct a multiyear, mixed-methods implementation study from 2021 to 2025. The study draws on administrative data, partner interviews, a review of training materials, and a national survey of more than 13,800 coaches to understand the reach, design, and perceived impact of training.

Findings are informing MCC's next phase of work, including its MCC Calls to Action and the Empower Every Coach initiative, which focuses on advancing systems-level change across youth sports.

"This research gives us a foundation to build on," said Susan Crown, founder and principal of the Susan Crown Exchange. "The question now is how we use what we've learned to ensure that every coach, not just the one million coaches already trained, has what they need to show up for young people."

About Million Coaches Challenge

The Million Coaches Challenge is a national initiative launched by the Susan Crown Exchange in 2021 to strengthen Youth Sports by training one million coaches in evidence-based youth development practices. Backed by 18+ partners, including the Aspen Institute's Project Play and research led by the American Institutes for Research, the Million Coaches Challenge is transforming Youth Sports by equipping coaches with the information and tools to create positive, inclusive environments that help young people build confidence, belonging, and life skills through sport. Learn more at www.MillionCoaches.org.

About Susan Crown Exchange

The Susan Crown Exchange (SCE) is a grantmaking foundation with a mission to prepare youth to thrive in a rapidly changing world. SCE primarily supports non-profit organizations that promote social and emotional learning and youth well-being, explore the relationships between technology and society, and build critical skills through youth sports. What unites all SCE's partners is their commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and provides technical assistance domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at air.org.

SOURCE Million Coaches Challenge