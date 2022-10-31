Million Dollar Baby Co. Partners with FloorFound to Launch Nation's First Recommerce Program for Baby Furniture

Innovative program offers safe, stylish "like new" furniture to online shoppers, reducing furniture waste while expanding purchase options for families around the country

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursery furnishings leader Million Dollar Baby Co . today announced the launch of its recommerce program in partnership with FloorFound , the pioneer and leader in recommerce for oversized items. Million Dollar Baby Co. is the first baby furniture business in the U.S. to launch their own recommerce program to help shoppers protect the planet while saving money on the safe, high-quality, and attractive products they want and need.

The program, which is part of Million Dollar Baby Co.'s commitment to sustainability, offers style-minded and eco-conscious customers the option to purchase the company's unused open-box and returned nursery furniture at a discount through a branded storefront and on the FloorFound store . The online storefront provides instant access to elegant and sophisticated furniture favorites from babyletto , DaVinci , and Million Dollar Baby Classic at a reduced price while also lowering the amount of waste created along the way. To date, the new program has kept more than 12 tons of furniture in circulation.

Million Dollar Baby Co.'s recommerce program makes it easy for customers to shop returned cribs, gliders, and dressers. An inspection and grading process managed by FloorFound ensures that returned and open box items meet the most rigorous safety and quality standards prior to resale. The condition of items can range from brand new to open box returns, to some with minor scratches or blemishes.

The recommerce program also offers savings to consumers looking for the best in style and value. Items sell at an average of 54% of their original price, and successful promotions on the brands' ecommerce homepages and in email marketing highlight potential cost savings and detail the inspection process that ensures resale goods are in excellent condition. Once purchased, resold items quickly ship nationwide via FloorFound's fulfillment network, with a premium delivery experience on par with new product purchases.

"As a producer of goods for babies and children, our business is quite literally the future, so we view the environment as one of our core responsibilities as a company. We want to be at the forefront of reducing furniture waste, which is a huge problem in the industry – 9 million tons end up in landfills each year," said Julia Bedanova, COO at Million Dollar Baby Co. "FloorFound's recommerce platform enables us to deliver on the promise of more sustainable solutions and provide superior customer experiences to the second or even third owners of our products. The program extends our reputation for high-quality style and value, and helps us achieve new avenues for growth and customer connection."

"Families with a due date circled on the calendar can't wait for months for a crib to arrive," said FloorFound CEO Chris Richter. "Thanks to our dedicated network of Recommerce Processing Centers positioned in strategic locations around the country, we're able to deliver items promptly and reduce the carbon footprint of resale in the process."

About Million Dollar Baby Co.

Million Dollar Baby Co. (MDB Co.) was founded in 1990 and is proudly family-owned and operated in Los Angeles today. Now 32 years later, the award-winning organization has grown to 7 distinct brands of children's furnishings ranging in style, aesthetic, and price point. Carrying some of the industry's most sustainable and innovative designs, MDB Co. boasts the largest portfolio of Greenguard Gold Certified items and uses sustainable materials like New Zealand pine and Repreve eco-performance fabrics. Products can be found in retailers like Target and Amazon, local mom-and-pop baby shops, and specialty retailers like Pottery Barn Kids.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow, and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

