"We had record charitable contributions from our 2018 event, at $155,000, and reached $916,000 in cumulative giving since our first races in 2010," says TRM President, Founder and eleven-time Boston Marathon Qualifier Kazem Yahyapour. "We will definitely hit our goal of $1,000,000 by 2019. Our sponsors, our partners and especially our North Carolina running community and runners across America are making this possible. I hope all runners understand they can be a part of this amazing effort by registering to come run with us."

The races will return to the Carolina pine-lined American Tobacco Trail (ATT) with its flat, fast, granite-screen course. TRM qualifies 15 percent of competitors for the Boston Marathon and in 2014 was named among the top nine best new marathons by Runner's World Magazine.

All proceeds go to these charities – JDRF, the American Red Cross, Hope For The Warriors, and the Rails to Trails Conservancy as well as Wake County Parks and Recreation.

The full and half marathon courses follow the same path for two miles then diverge as full marathon runners head north and those in the half turn south on the ATT. The first two and last two miles of the courses are on paved roads – the rest are on the ATT. The runners will start from the USA Baseball & Thomas Brooks Park in Cary. The course is devoid of hills and the average high temperature for the date (51 degrees Fahrenheit) delivers an ideal performance environment.

The Tobacco Road Marathon Association is a non-profit organization dedicated with its sponsors to providing financial assistance to its partner charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

Contact: Mark Dill: 919-949-9263

Kazem Yahyapour: 919-280-9737

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/million-dollar-marathon-set-for-2019-in-cary-nc-300674722.html

SOURCE Tobacco Road Marathon Association (TRMA)

Related Links

http://www.tobaccoroadmarathon.com

