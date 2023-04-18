MILLION STORIES MEDIA LAUNCHES YOUR WORLD ON MONEY, SPONSORED BY EXPERIAN

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today the launch of Your World on Money, a video series that offers a unique opportunity to help those beginning their financial journey. By taking a fun and relatable approach, the new series tackles the financial questions people are often too afraid to ask. The show, on the Million Stories Media (www.millionstories.com) platform, is sponsored by leading global information services company Experian, and is hosted by Andini, a 25-year-old Filipina-Polish Canadian inventor, writer and in-demand speaker. She is best known for her invention of the Hollow Flashlight, a flashlight that runs off the heat of the human hand, and the eDrink, a coffee mug that harvests the excess heat of your hot drink and converts it into electricity to charge your phone.

In each episode of Your World on Money, host Andini poses a question such as "what is credit?" and then dives into the history of the subject matter, explaining how the topic at hand impacts the world more broadly and interviews experts to gain practical takeaways as well as taking to the streets to connect with everyday people.

The exclusive sponsorship is part of Experian's United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to protect and empower consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. Experian's support also includes complementary content such as financial and credit education resources.

"Financial security isn't a typical topic of discussion when we're younger, but it should be. Andini breaks down the basics of money matters in a refreshing and fun way. We're excited to once again partner with the Singleton Foundation to empower consumers as they kick off their financial journeys," said Abigail Lovell, global chief sustainability officer for Experian.

"This is our second partnership with Experian and after the success of working together on our series Heartbroke, we were delighted to find another show that aligned with both organization's missions," said Shelley Miles, CEO of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "This continued partnership sets the tone for the future of Million Stories and the financially focused entertainment we offer."

Your World on Money launches today, Tuesday, April 18th on www.millionstories.com and www.youtube.com/c/MillionStoriesMedia and will add new episodes weekly.

About the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

The mission of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship is to inspire entrepreneurship and to make financial competence fun, engaging and accessible to all. Our goal is to help give everyone the financial skills they need to better manage their lives and their businesses.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

