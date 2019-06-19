Millionaire Entrepreneur Myles Kovacs to Deliver Closing Keynote at EVO19

"Myles' story represents EVO19's ethos perfectly," said IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "He started with nothing, yet wasn't afraid to push himself, adapt, evolve, and never settled for good enough. EVO19 will likewise challenge you to think differently, embrace innovation and develop the creativity and judgment that will keep you and your company on top."

EVO19 is a unique conference featuring impactful and inspiring keynotes, dynamic panel discussions and immersive sessions to help attendees take their careers to the next level while effecting change in their organizations.

The speakers at EVO19 are pacesetters in their respective fields. Joining Myles are Bran Ferren, co-founder and CCO of Applied Minds; Sonita Lontoh, Global Technology Marketing Executive at HP; Frank Szczerba, Site Reliability Engineering Manager at Google; Philip English, former U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania; James Finlay, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Adobe; Caroline Stokes, founder of FORWARD; Deidre Diamond, Founder and CEO of CyberSN; Maxim Jago, Filmmaker and Futurist; from DDI, Mark Busine, Global Practice Lead, and Katy Campbell, Senior Consultant; and more!

Sessions will focus on leadership skills such as transformational culture change, growing influence and building an effective team, as well as career skills like negotiation, communications and time management; plus hot topics like a drone workshop and the impact of technology on the future of work. And because success in the workforce is all about balance, there will also be fun activities like a riverboat dinner cruise and 3K fun run, promising to make this year's event the highlight of the year for active and emerging leaders.

EVO19 will empower today's professionals with the tools they need to thrive in today's complex world. Find out more and register today at evoconference.org.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

