Millionaire Match Releases A Classy Homepage Design To Serve Millionaire Members

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A dating site that is designed to bring affluent singles together, MillionaireMatch.com, has recently undergone a facelift. This millionaire online dating based site conducted industry research to decide on its new design to encourage more visitors to click through the page and become members to hopefully find the love of their life.

According to the official data of Millionaire Match, there has been more than 6% in new signups since the new homepage launched. This time, Millionaire Match also insists on re-shooting the couple and single photos for display on homepage.

"In surveying visitors and researching other successful dating sites, we came to the conclusion that the first images on the site make the most difference in terms of visitors deciding to stay and join, or click away never to return. Thus, we need a couple to stimulated some singles to seek a like-minded people to start a long term relationship," said Johnny Du, Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match.

Millionaire Match aims to setup a trusted millionaire dating site for those singles who have a net worth over 1 million dollars or earns over $200,000 annually. The slogan "No Sugar Daddies / Sugar Babies" under the Quick Search Button is one of the special features on Millionaire Match. The discreet arrangements and relationships are strictly banned.

To simplify and clear the homepage, Millionaire Match puts the register button at the top of the whole design. With that, the exclusive services are listed below, like Certified Millionaire Search, over 2 million messages monthly and a total of 4 million users. Sliding down, It stated who they are and what they serve for. Just like it said, whether the users are looking for the same successful people or just want to date a millionaire, Millionaire Match is designed your mind.

With the black background, Millionaire Match looks more classy and luxury. It was what the elite singles and millionaire are looking for.

Johnny Du stated: "We are committed to releasing a high-end website that meets the aesthetic of the millionaires. Generally, millionaires are looking for other business owners and professionals who are in this wealth bracket as well. Millionaire Match is not for people looking to meet someone who is wealthy, but instead, to help those with wealth to attract someone who is looking for a real connection."

About Millionaire Match

MillionaireMatch is a millionaire dating site since 2001 that have the best-certified millionaires. These people are on the lookout for like-minded successful partners who are equally wealthy.

For more information about Millionaire Match, please visit https://www.millionairematch.com

iOS app https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/mm-match-meet-dating-app/id1444573271?mt=8

Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

SOURCE MillionaireMatch