Millionaire Super Tutor Anthony Fok Offers Partnership Opportunities to Interested Investors

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Fok is well known in Singapore as a 'super tutor', a tutor with an impressive success rate who earns more than one million dollars a year from his tutoring business. He now runs the Anthony Fok Education Advisory Pte Ltd (AFEA) and offers expertise to other investors wishing to establish their own tuition centre in the billion-dollar Singapore tuition industry.

AFEA's Founder: Mr. Anthony Fok

"At AFEA, we recognise that you will benefit from working with a professional partner who has already experienced all the trials and tribulations of setting up and operating a tuition centre," says AFEA founder Anthony Fok.

AFEA offers investors the benefit of Anthony Fok's own experience, garnered from years of running tuition centres that have become million-dollar businesses. Additionally, the company offers analysis and research conducted by an independent audit firm.

Anthony Fok also serves as President of the Association of Tutors (Singapore), a non-profit organisation that encourages ties between tutors and the education community. With AFEA, he plans to share his hard-earned expertise to optimise the success of every tuition centre.

Partnering with AFEA allows investors to benefit from the lessons learned by Anthony Fok's existing education tuition enterprises. The company's priority is to help investors to set up their own tuition centres quickly and efficiently and to ensure best practice, both in teaching methods and in operational procedures. AFEA's expertise ensures a short learning curve and minimal setbacks for new businesses.

Benefits include:

Business master plan – an overview of Singapore's education system and curriculum; proprietary lesson plans and teaching materials; and operational procedures. Tuition centre operations – coaching for: teachers on student management; administrative staff on customer service; and centre managers on operational procedure. Consultation – expert advice available includes: customised launch strategy; review of sales targets, marketing and growth objectives; Ministry of Education guidelines; tax compliance; and fire safety compliance. Advertising and marketing – recommendations for strategic and effective marketing and promotions.

