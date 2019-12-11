MillionaireMatch Announces Women Millionaires Gain Momentum in the Online Dating Scene, Leveling the Compatible Match Finding Field

The company confirms the number of registered female millionaires between September – November 2019 has increased 17.24% compared to the same period in 2018. This increase includes registered female users who registered on the site with an income over 200K/Annually. Additionally, the "certified" female millionaire subscribers, who verified their millionaire status increased 33.33% between September – November, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, further showing women seeking online matches are financially self-sufficient. The MillionaireMatch female clientele encompass a variety of top-tier professionals including doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, who are seeking an array of compatible qualities in a match, including financial equality.

"The number of women who have entered the millionaire ranks is a trend we applaud, as it further establishes our unique online dating model of members having more freedom to find the perfect match based on compatibility and a genuine emotional connection, without the financial worries of finding a match that simply wants someone to take care of them financially," stated Johnny Du, Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. Du further stated, "Our suite of privacy, safety features also play a role in the comfort level of female subscribers have."

SOURCE MillionaireMatch