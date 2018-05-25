MillionaireMatch App Will Launch Three Most Unique and Original Features in The World

Unlike other dating apps, MillionaireMatch has consistently set itself apart by providing opportunities for real, long-term connections. The new unique features aim to make it totally different from other apps. Furthermore, it is even easier for people to form these relationships and get a better sense of each other's lifestyles. Here are 3 most unique and original features in the world that MillionaireMatch is offering:

Certified Millionaires

MillionaireMatch has gone further than other dating sites with a totally new and unique feature -- certified millionaire members. Members can upload their personal tax returns or bank statements proving that they earned over $200,000 in the last financial year or documents showing that they have net assets of over $1 million.

Members can do this at their discretion -- while no one is forced to do so, members who choose to go through the verification process will have a badge added to their profile. This feature, designed to help members feel safe and secure, means you can chat happily -- knowing that the members are exactly who they say they are.

Celebrity Interviews

Millionaires are always looking to grow and expand their lifestyle and their levels of success. That's why MillionaireMatch is sitting down with some of the top CEOs, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, and more for exclusive interviews. These interviews are designed to give members a unique look at the lives of some of these successful millionaires. By seeing how these millionaires established themselves, members will be given insight into the steps they had to take to reach the top of the game. But, always thinking ahead, these visionaries will also share hints, tips, and a sneak peak at where they're headed next. MillionaireMatch is dedicated to helping their clients achieve all they can, and exposing them to some of the most successful people in the world will do just that.

Luxuries

Part of being a millionaire -- or dating like one -- is living the best life you possibly can. Luxuries is an exclusive new, unique section which allows MillionaireMatch members to share some of their favorite parts of their luxury lifestyle. You can share insider products, experiences, and more. This feature is designed not only to allow users to swap ideas and reveal cutting-edge products, it will also allow you to judge your compatibility with other members. Similar interests and lifestyles can show that you will have more of a connection.

MillionaireMatch will continue to develop more unique features based on their user's needs. "We're excited to introduce these most unique and original features in the world," MillionaireMatch's spokesperson said. "But we can't wait to show you what we're up to next."

To know more about MillionaireMatch, please visit https://www.millionairematch.com/

To download the Android app, go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a luxury dating site that has been catering to the most successful singles around the world for almost two decades and has thousands of users joining every day. Founded in 2001, they now have over 3.5 million users around the world. MillionaireMatch uses some of the most cutting-edge features and verified profiles to make it easy to connect with singles around the world - and they're always innovating. From CEOs, lawyers, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and more, MillionaireMatch is dedicated to helping the best of the best find love.

