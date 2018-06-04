MillionaireMatch is A Dating App That Doesn't Allow Users to Target Money Instead of Love

As a platform, MillionaireMatch's not about people using someone for their wealth. It's about connecting the elite -- from CEOs, professional athletes, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, models and more. And it wants their clients to feel safe and secure knowing that every one of millions of members worldwide is on the same page. They're successful, they're honest, and looking for love.

To anyone who has been wrongly caught up in their profile deletions, they'll make it right -- they're just trying to make the platform the best that we can be. If some users feel like they've been deleted wrongly, just tell MillionaireMatch. They will check manually and get the qualified members back up after confirmation. "We found out 1% of these deleted profiles are real millionaires (they sent us proof). Every dating site has its signature tone and key membership qualities," said Katherine, spokesperson for MillionaireMatch. "Not everyone is right for the Millionairematch experience."

It's not just about getting the most exclusive and desirable clientele. It's not just about keeping their dating platform serving the best of the best. It's about protecting the members.

The platform is there to create meaningful, long-term relationships. MillionaireMatch is dedicated to helping millionaire singles find their perfect match -- not promote toxic relationships or leave members vulnerable to those looking to exploit them. Members have made an amazing life and they want to protect it. That's why MillionaireMatch is connecting them with other people who get it, too.

So MillionaireMatch is not going to reward people who lie on their profile or who are out there to use the clients. There are plenty of platforms out there for everyone and we have no doubt that there's a place for people to find exactly what they're looking for. But if people are looking for sugar daddies to take care of them, that's not what MillionaireMatch's about. It's about equal, meaningful partners. And that's exactly what MillionaireMatch delivers since 2001.

