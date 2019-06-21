MillionaireMatch Releases Data Pertaining To Top Cities Where Millionaires Reside

MillionaireMatch has recently released new data about the top cities with the highest number of certified millionaires.

News provided by

MillionaireMatch.com

Jun 21, 2019, 07:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MillionaireMatch is the pioneer of the millionaire dating industry. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has attracted 4 million high-quality users around the world. This site helps millionaires date someone who could conform to the same standards. The site also boasts of verified millionaires who want to find the right date that can help them enjoy their life.

Top Cities With The Most Millionaire On MillionaireMatch
Top Cities With The Most Millionaire On MillionaireMatch

The CEO of the site, Gorden W., was quoted as saying, "At MillionaireMatch, we are always looking to help our members seek the right partner. We collect and analyse the data with cities that have the highest number of millionaires and these geographical dynamics often help people in getting the perfect shot at millionaire dating."

Undoubtedly, we're living in an age that's characterized by an ever-growing class of individuals with significant personal fortunes. Here are the top 10 cities with the most millionaires in 2019, who are seeking serious relationship on MillionaireMatch.

  1. New York
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Houston
  4. London
  5. Miami
  6. Atlanta
  7. Dallas
  8. Saint Petersburg
  9. Austin
  10. Chicago

MillionaireMatch is a millionaire and wealthy people dating site. When registering to be a member, the minimum annual income that users can choose is $200,000 US dollar. In the recent data report, MillionaireMatch made a comparative analysis of the number of male and female millionaires from all cities.

Here is the list of top 10 cities with most male millionaires:

  1. New York
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Houston
  4. London
  5. Miami
  6. Atlanta
  7. Dallas
  8. Chicago
  9. Austin
  10. Las Vegas

Generally, there is no big difference from the cities with the most female millionaires.

  1. New York
  2. Los Angeles
  3. London
  4. Houston
  5. Miami
  6. Atlanta
  7. Las Vegas
  8. Chicago
  9. Dallas
  10. Phoenix

One of the most distinctive features of MillionaireMatch is Certified Millionaire. After thoroughly vetting the annual income and net assets, MillionaireMatch will issue a certificate badge for qualified users. Here are top 10 cities with the most Certified Millionaires:

  1. Dallas
  2. Austin
  3. Houston
  4. New York
  5. London
  6. Orlando
  7. Los Angeles
  8. San Jose
  9. Chicago
  10. Las Vegas

These data are a clear indication of the top cities wherein one is most likely to find millionaires who are looking to find the right date and settle in their life. Those who would like to give millionaire dating the right shot should definitely explore the best of features and the finest members at MillionaireMatch.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is the biggest millionaire dating site for millionaires who are looking to find the right partner and want to share the same love for the lifestyle. Now, MillionaireMatch app is available on both App Store and Google Play.

To know more about MillionaireMatch, please visit:
https://www.millionairematch.com

To download the iOS app, please visit:
https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/mm-match-meet-dating-app/id1444573271?mt=8

To download the android app, please visit:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

Contact:

Fiona L.
Press@MillionaireMatch.com 
+1-416-628-1072

SOURCE MillionaireMatch.com

Also from this source

Millionaire Dating Site MillionaireMatch Announces 4 Million...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MillionaireMatch Releases Data Pertaining To Top Cities Where Millionaires Reside

News provided by

MillionaireMatch.com

Jun 21, 2019, 07:43 ET