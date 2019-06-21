MillionaireMatch Releases Data Pertaining To Top Cities Where Millionaires Reside

The CEO of the site, Gorden W., was quoted as saying, "At MillionaireMatch, we are always looking to help our members seek the right partner. We collect and analyse the data with cities that have the highest number of millionaires and these geographical dynamics often help people in getting the perfect shot at millionaire dating."

Undoubtedly, we're living in an age that's characterized by an ever-growing class of individuals with significant personal fortunes. Here are the top 10 cities with the most millionaires in 2019, who are seeking serious relationship on MillionaireMatch.

New York Los Angeles Houston London Miami Atlanta Dallas Saint Petersburg Austin Chicago

MillionaireMatch is a millionaire and wealthy people dating site. When registering to be a member, the minimum annual income that users can choose is $200,000 US dollar. In the recent data report, MillionaireMatch made a comparative analysis of the number of male and female millionaires from all cities.

Here is the list of top 10 cities with most male millionaires:

New York Los Angeles Houston London Miami Atlanta Dallas Chicago Austin Las Vegas

Generally, there is no big difference from the cities with the most female millionaires.

New York Los Angeles London Houston Miami Atlanta Las Vegas Chicago Dallas Phoenix

One of the most distinctive features of MillionaireMatch is Certified Millionaire. After thoroughly vetting the annual income and net assets, MillionaireMatch will issue a certificate badge for qualified users. Here are top 10 cities with the most Certified Millionaires:

Dallas Austin Houston New York London Orlando Los Angeles San Jose Chicago Las Vegas

These data are a clear indication of the top cities wherein one is most likely to find millionaires who are looking to find the right date and settle in their life. Those who would like to give millionaire dating the right shot should definitely explore the best of features and the finest members at MillionaireMatch.

SOURCE MillionaireMatch.com