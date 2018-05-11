MillionaireMatch Releases New Data on Where to Find Wealthy Dating Matches

"Some people think that millionaires have it easy, but they need help finding love like anyone else," Katherine Z., MillioniareMatch CEO, said. "We were excited to see that membership was booming around the country and the world. And, even if your city didn't make the top 10, that's OK - MillionaireMatch connects users everywhere."

So where can daters find the most single millionaires? The number one city for millionaires was New York, which may not come as a surprise, but the rest of the list had a few unexpected cities.

Here's what the data found:

1. New York

New York City came out on top, which definitely wasn't a surprise. Not only is it the city that never sleeps, it's also the financial hub of America - and one of the biggest financial hubs in the world. Last year, MillioniareMatch saw an 86.9 percent increase in members in New York, a hefty jump.

2. Los Angeles

Los Angeles came in at number two. And LA also had a higher increase in members than New York, with 106 percent more new members than last year.

3. Houston

Houston rounded out the top three and also saw a 44.8 percent growth from last year.

4. London

The only international city to make the top 10, the sophisticated millionaires of London put the British capital into the number four spot. London saw 48.7 percent growth from last year.

5. Chicago

Chicago took the number five spot - but, with a 70.6 percent growth rate from last year, it looks like Chicago millionaires are on the rise.

6. Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is synonymous with wealth, so it's no surprise to see it on the list. And with a 59.8 growth rate, it looks like we'll be seeing more millionaire singles looking for love there in the future.

7. Dallas

Texas was the only state to get two of the top 10 cities. Plus, with a 40.5 percent growth rate, it looks like the dating pool is getting bigger and bigger.

8. Atlanta

Atlanta may be down fairly far on the list, but it had more growth from last year than any other city — a whopping 125.8 percent increase in members. It may not be at number 8 for long.

9. Miami

The people of Miami seem to be pretty successful as well - there was an 84.9 increase in membership growth from last year.

10. Washington

The nation's capital rounded out the top 10, and they saw a 51.2 percent increase from last year.

This data shows that there are plenty of singles around the country and the world to date millionaires looking for love. Check out MillioniareMatch and theMillionaireMatch app to get started.

