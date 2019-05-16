MillionaireMatch Shares the Top Reasons for Low-Quality Profiles That Are Rejected

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, MillionaireMatch has released a list of the top reasons why so many online dating profiles are being rejected and banned from both the website and app.

According to MillionaireMatch official data, a total of 85,000 low-quality users were banned in the first quarter of 2019. Here are the main reasons why many users are rejected:

Fake profiles Seeking arrangement dating Asking compensation relationship Low-quality photos Abusive and offensive members

"MillionaireMatch is a place for attractive and successful singles to establish serious relationships among like-minded peers. We don't allow any beneficial arrangement relationships outside of the site's stated purpose on our site. If any user tries, they will be banned and their account will be permanently blocked." said Gorden W., a spokesperson from the MillionaireMatch team.

To create the high-standard online dating environment MillionaireMatch provides, MillionaireMatch offers the ability for its users to prove who they are by becoming a Certified Millionaire -- available to all of its users.

"Many of our members have verified their annual income of more than $200K. They'll send in a photo of their drive license, and a recent tax return. For our new users, all new profiles are checked by our team, allowing individuals to join us if their profiles are legitimate and meet our high standards," Gorden also said.

By surveying the online users, the 5 most popular jobs among all users who got the Certified Millionaire Badge in 2019 are as follows:

Entrepreneur Executive Medical Finance / Investor / Accounting Technical / Science / Engineering

MillionaireMatch doesn't require all of its members to become a Certified Millionaire when they join. High quality, decent and affluent people, elite and other influencers are welcomed as well. Compared with the hottest jobs among Certified Millionaire, the most popular job among general users is also entrepreneur, but executive and financial professionals are not in the list:

Entrepreneur Medical Sales and Marketing Executive Engineering

Serving the dating requirements of sophisticated and outstanding men and women, MillionaireMatch has continuously enhanced and improved the feedback services and customer support to offer all users with only the best online dating experience.

About MillionaireMatch

As the original dating site for successful people, MillionaireMatch is the online dating platform designed for attractive and successful singles. The platform was established in 2001, and their members include professional models, Hollywood celebrities, CEOs, lawyers, doctors, and sought-after personalities. Now, MillionaireMatch is available on the both App Store and Google Play.

To know more about MillionaireMatch, please go to https://www.millionairematch.com

To download the iOS app, please go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mm-match-meet-dating-app/id1444573271?mt=8

To download the Android app, please go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

Contact:

Fiona L.

Press@MillionaireMatch.com

+1-416-628-1072

SOURCE MillionaireMatch