Millions Freed to Compete: FTC Bans Noncompete Agreements, LegalMatch.com Helps Workers Find Lawyers

RENO, Nev., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark decision, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted on Tuesday, April 23, to ban nearly all noncompete agreements. These agreements typically prevent workers from joining competing businesses or launching their own, potentially limiting career opportunities and hindering wage growth.

"We heard from employees who were stuck in abusive workplaces because of noncompete clauses. One person was trapped in a job that conflicted with their religious beliefs due to a noncompete," says Lina Khan, Chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC estimates that 30 million American workers, or one in five, are bound by noncompete agreements. The ban, which takes effect later this year, is expected to increase wages by nearly $300 billion annually by encouraging workers to pursue better opportunities freely.

While the FTC's decision offers significant relief to workers, navigating the legalities of noncompete agreements can still be complex. LegalMatch.com gives individuals the ability to connect with qualified legal professionals who can advise them on their specific situations.

"This is a momentous win for workers' rights. For many, noncompete agreements have been a barrier to career advancement and fair compensation. LegalMatch can connect people with the legal support they need to understand their rights and options under the FTC's new ruling," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

LegalMatch.com provides a free, confidential service that connects users with a network of pre-screened attorneys specializing in employment law. With the FTC's ban on noncompetes, LegalMatch.com is a valuable resource for workers seeking guidance on their rights and next steps.

