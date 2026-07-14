Millions of Adults Live with Stress, Anxiety, Frustration, and Overwhelm--and Deepak Chari Reveals What's Really Keeping Them Stuck--and How to Finally Break Free

With 48% of U.S. adults feeling more anxious than the previous year, Deepak Chari, MS, Certified Biofeedback Specialist, helps adults over 40 release old hurts, fears, and negative beliefs through his Life Transformation Technology Program™ to experience peace, happiness, and freedom.

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions wonder why despite their efforts they struggle with stress, anxiety, frustration, and feeling overwhelmed. Yet the same anxiety returns — the same frustration, the same feeling of being stuck.

Deepak Chari, MS, Certified Biofeedback Specialist and Co-founder of the Chari Center of Health, has spent 20 years exploring one question:

Why do I keep struggling, even after everything I've tried?

Deepak Chari

"The better question," says Deepak. "What emotions, feelings, and thoughts from my past are quietly running my life without me realizing it?"

This question is personal. Deepak's father endured mistreatment from a tyrannical boss, carrying pain he never shared to protect his family—and passed away from a heart attack at 51. Deepak was also bullied from childhood into adulthood. These experiences became the foundation of his life's work: helping others release their silent emotional burden before it's too late.

The APA's 2026 Mental Health Poll found 48% of U.S. adults feel more anxious than the previous year, and the American Institute of Stress reports 75% to 90% of doctor visits have a stress-related component.

This inspired Deepak to create the Life Transformation Technology Program™ with Advanced Voice Biofeedback—helping adults over 40 release patterns behind stress, anxiety, frustration, and overwhelm.

"True transformation comes from uncovering and releasing old hurts, fears, negative beliefs, and painful memories from the past. My mission: help people uncover and release what's standing in their way—and finally live the life they were meant to live."

Visit fastanxietyhelp.com for a free 15-minute consultation—one conversation that could change your life.

About Deepak Chari, MS

Deepak Chari, MS, Certified Biofeedback Specialist, speaker, and Co-founder of the Chari Center of Health, created the Life Transformation Technology Program™. He has helped thousands in the U.S. and worldwide release patterns behind stress, anxiety and relationship challenges—so they can experience peace, confidence, freedom and fulfilling relationships. Featured on national television and podcasts; his mission: help people release what's holding them back and experience lasting transformation.

Schedule a free 15-minute consultation at fastanxietyhelp.com.

Media Contact

Deepak Chari | [email protected] | 760-230-2711

SOURCE Chari Center of Health