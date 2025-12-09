Millions of Consumers to Gain Cutting-Edge Scam Protection through Powerful New F-Secure Partnership

HELSINKI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cyber security leader F-Secure has signed a strategic partnership with one of the largest communication service providers in the world, with the goal of bringing world-class digital protection to more than 100 million of its customers. New services are expected to roll out to customers in late Q2 or Q3 2026. As scam rates continue to soar, this partnership will help protect people from the constant threats they face every time they go online. The agreement and company in question are separate from the significant partnership negotiations announced on 20 November 2025.

This strategic partnership marks a major step toward F-Secure's mission to make world-class cyber security a staple for everyone. Through F-Secure's Embedded Security technology, the partner will be able to develop and integrate consumer protection tools such as scam protection, identity monitoring, personal data cleanup, malware protection, and related educational tools directly into its existing services – creating completely new value for its customers.

"This partnership is yet another milestone in our mission to deliver brilliantly simple, industry-leading security experiences to the consumer mass market, driving consumer cyber resilience in an evolving landscape," said Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO of F-Secure. "We're not just reacting to new threats; we're building solutions that anticipate them. By teaming up with one of the world's most influential service providers, we're bringing powerful cyber protection in a time where it's needed more than ever."

This long-term agreement reflects F-Secure's growing role as the trusted partner for the world's most innovative and demanding service providers.

Empowering partners to become digital heroes

F-Secure's newest scam protection capabilities block digital threats around-the-clock for more than 200 service providers and their millions of customers. Its AI-powered technology protects people from scams, identity theft, malware, and other online risks across all major platforms. Partners also receive continuous threat intelligence, scam insights, and rapid updates that keep them one step ahead of emerging cyber threats. What's more, F-Secure's unique anti-scam technology integrates into the provider's own dedicated security or multi-purpose apps, giving their customers a complete, all-in-one security package. These industry-leading features, along with a dedicated Scam Protection Engineering Team, are propelling F-Secure as the number one provider of scam protection in the world. To explore F-Secure's innovative cyber security portfolio for service providers, visit F-Secure.com/partners .

