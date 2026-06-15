Millions of Fathers Suffer from Postpartum Depression, Anxiety and More, Yet Few Seek Help; Support Is Free, Accessible and Effective

Father's Day (June 21), International Fathers' Mental Health Day (June 22)

Remind Us to Check on New Dads; Everyone Should Know the Symptoms

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June is a time when Americans celebrate fathers. But fatherhood isn't joyful for the thousands of dads experiencing perinatal mental health disorders (PMHDs). One in five fathers report experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms during the first year postpartum, although few of them realize what they are experiencing or get help. Societal expectations that fathers need to be strong, stoic providers without acknowledging that they need support contribute to the prevalence of PMHDs and discourage men from seeking treatment.

One in five fathers report experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms during the first year postpartum, although few of them realize what they are experiencing is normal and treatable. Free help is available at Postpartum.net.

Nonprofit Postpartum Support International (PSI) is working to shatter the stigma surrounding PMHDs among fathers to normalize these conditions and to encourage dads and the people who love them to know the symptoms and where to get help.

Research shows:

At least one in 10 men suffer from postpartum depression during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy and the year following birth.

One in five fathers report experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms during the first year postpartum.

As many as 50% of fathers suffer from PMHDs when their partner is suffering.

As many as 18% of fathers develop a clinically significant anxiety disorder such as generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder at some point during their partner's pregnancy or the first year postpartum.

Only 25% of those fathers who suffer get help, and many parents are unaware that what they are experiencing is normal and treatable.

Founded by postpartum depression survivor Mark Williams and Psychologist and PSI Advisory Board Chair Daniel Singley, Ph.D., International Fathers' Mental Health Day is held annually on the day after Father's Day (June 22 this year) to highlight key aspects of paternal mental health. Interviews are available with experts and fathers with lived experience.

"Men often exhibit different symptoms of depression. It can manifest itself as anger, irritation, frustration, or withdrawal from relationships," Singley said. "Dads may start drinking more alcohol or using other substances. Their loved ones and friends may not recognize the symptoms. We need dads to know they aren't alone and to encourage them to seek help so they can feel like themselves again."

Societal norms dictate that men are strong and supportive of their partners, which often leads to shame and further distress. These conditions are common and treatable, but embarrassment and feelings of inadequacy commonly make men less likely to realize or admit something is wrong. If they do seek professional help, they are sometimes misdiagnosed.

"Many mental health professionals do not connect the behaviors associated with perinatal mental health disorders in men with the fact that the father may be depressed or have anxiety. We are working to change that," Singley said.

Dads and their partners should know free support is available, and no diagnosis is needed to reach out for help. PSI offers coordination, comfort, and peer support, and helps people find resources online and in their own communities. Parents can call the PSI Helpline at 1-800-944-4773 (English and Spanish), text "help" to 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish) or visit postpartum.net. The Connect by PSI app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store, provides free, easy access to resources.

"It is easy to lose your sense of self when you become a parent; so much changes and it can feel like it all happened overnight, just as you're trying to be the best parent and spouse you can," said Wendy Davis PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of Postpartum Support International. "As part of PSI's commitment to a whole-family approach to perinatal mental health, we are raising awareness about fathers' mental health and to reducing the stigma dads often face."

PSI has an online Perinatal Mental Health Provider Directory that lists trained providers and support groups, and operates a Perinatal Psychiatric Consultation Program, through which medical providers can consult with an expert perinatal psychiatrist at no charge. PSI facilitates more than 50 free virtual support groups including those for dads, military families, LGBTQIA+ families, Spanish speakers, and more. PSI has a specialized support coordinator for dads, a volunteer who provides understanding and support for fathers who are struggling.

PSI's Chats for Dads phone meetings, held the first Tuesday of each month, provide a space where dads, partners, extended family members or other support people, and professionals can find answers and support from an expert and from each other. Virtual support groups for new fathers are held every Friday. The sessions feature honest and compassionate talk about the adjustment to parenthood; information about how fatherhood can affect men; and helpful advice.

About Postpartum Support International

Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties women can experience during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training, and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring that compassionate, high-quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Contact 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit Postpartum.net, or download the Connect by PSI app.

SOURCE Postpartum Support International