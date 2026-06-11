Postpartum Support International's Perinatal Mental Health Certification Program Receives Accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) has accredited the Postpartum Support International (PSI) Perinatal Mental Health Certification (PMH-C) program for a five-year period, expiring June 2031, following its recent commission meeting.

Founded in 1987, Postpartum Support International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of perinatal mental health disorders (PMHDs) and providing support, resources, and best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals. The PMH-C certification recognizes individuals who possess the knowledge and competency required to support people experiencing PMHDs during pregnancy and postpartum.

PMHDs are among the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth. According to PSI, one in five women and about one in 10 men report experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms during the first year postpartum, underscoring the critical need for qualified professionals who can identify, assess, and provide appropriate support and referrals. Research also demonstrates that although perinatal mental health disorders affect more than 800,000 people a year, only 25% of them receive treatment. Many parents are unaware that what they are experiencing is normal and treatable.

The PMH-C certification program was established in 2018. Following a comprehensive job task analysis and standard-setting study conducted between May 2023 and September 2024, the updated PMH-C blueprint was validated, paving the way for this accreditation milestone.

"Achieving NCCA accreditation for the PMH-C program is a testament to the rigor and integrity of our certification process," said Birdie Gunyon Meyer, RN, MA, PMH-C, Education and Training Director of Postpartum Support International. "This recognition affirms that PMH-C holders have met nationally recognized standards, and that families can trust the credential as a meaningful marker of expertise in perinatal mental health."

PSI received NCCA accreditation by demonstrating compliance with the NCCA Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs. NCCA is the accrediting body of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence. Since 1977, NCCA has accredited certification programs that meet rigorous standards for professional certification, ensuring they adhere to modern best practices. Today, more than 310 NCCA-accredited programs certify professionals across a wide range of occupations and disciplines.

"We are incredibly proud of this accreditation, which reflects PSI's unwavering commitment to quality and accountability in perinatal mental health care," said Wendy Davis, PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of Postpartum Support International. "For individuals seeking help during the perinatal period, the PMH-C credential, now NCCA-accredited, offers additional assurance that the professional they are working with has met the highest standards of competency."

Parents and their loved ones should know that free support and care for PMHDs are available, and they do not need a diagnosis to get help. PSI offers free support, resources, and connection to help individuals and families find the services that best meet their needs. Through its helpline and peer-support network, PSI provides coordination, encouragement, and information to people seeking support during pregnancy and postpartum.

Parents can visit postpartum.net, call or text the PSI helpline for support and resources at 1-800-944-4773 (English and Spanish); text "Help" to 800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish); or download the Connect by PSI app.

PSI also maintains an online Perinatal Mental Health Provider Directory featuring specialized providers and support services and operates a perinatal psychiatric consultation Program through which healthcare professionals can consult with expert perinatal psychiatrists at no charge. In addition, PSI facilitates dozens of free virtual support groups for military families, fathers, LGBTQIA+ families, Spanish-speaking families, and many other communities.

About Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI) was founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional challenges parents can experience during and after pregnancy. PSI offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to help families achieve the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI also provides support, resources, best-practice training, and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate, quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum.net, or download the Connect by PSI app.

SOURCE Postpartum Support International