World's Largest Perinatal Mental Health Conference Kicks Off This Week in Los Angeles; Community to Share Developments, Build Awareness, Shatter Stigma Around Postpartum Depression and More

***L.A. Interviews Available on Site and in Studio***

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Postpartum Support International (PSI), the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness, prevention, and treatment of perinatal mental health conditions, will welcome more than 1,200 advocates, healthcare professionals, researchers, and mental health experts to Los Angeles for its 39th Annual Conference, June 24–28, 2026. Registration and sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations and professionals seeking to participate in one of the largest gatherings dedicated to perinatal mental health worldwide. Details are available here.

Held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, the conference will serve as a premier gathering for professionals committed to advancing maternal and parental mental health care worldwide. Pre-conference trainings will take place June 24–25, followed by four days of educational sessions, keynote presentations, networking opportunities, and professional development programming. The full agenda is available here.

The annual conference provides a collaborative forum for clinicians, researchers, policymakers, peer support specialists, and community leaders to address the growing need for accessible, equitable, and evidence-based perinatal mental health services. Research shows postpartum depression and other perinatal mental health disorders, including anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and psychosis, affect 800,000 people a year. Many parents are unaware that what they are experiencing is temporary and treatable, that free resources are available,, and that no formal diagnosis is needed to reach out for help..

"Each year, the PSI Conference creates a unique opportunity for professionals from around the globe to learn from one another, share innovative practices, and strengthen the systems of care that support families during pregnancy and postpartum," said Wendy Davis, PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of Postpartum Support International. "As awareness of maternal mental health continues to grow, so does our collective responsibility to ensure that every parent has access to the support they deserve."

Conference sessions and trainings will focus on critical topics including:

Postpartum depression and anxiety

Postpartum psychosis

Trauma-informed maternal care

Health equity and culturally responsive services

Father and partner mental health

Peer support and community-based interventions

Research advancements in perinatal mental health

Policy initiatives and systemic change

Professional certification and workforce development

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with leading experts in the field, explore emerging research, and engage in practical training designed to improve outcomes for parents, infants, and families.

The conference also highlights PSI's ongoing mission to reduce stigma surrounding perinatal mental health conditions and expand access to timely, compassionate care. Through education, advocacy, and professional training, PSI continues to lead global efforts to ensure that no parent faces perinatal mental health challenges alone.

For more information and conference registration, visit PSI's conference website.

About Postpartum Support International

Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties parents can experience during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training, and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring that compassionate, high-quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Contact 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit Postpartum.net, or download the Connect by PSI app.

SOURCE Postpartum Support International