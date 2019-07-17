Millions of Global Consumers will Soon Shop Using Dynamics' Connected Wallet Card™ Powered by Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT

"Dynamics Wallet Card connected by Curiosity IoT will shape the way individuals think about making purchases and managing multiple accounts, using a single digital card," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT & product development at Sprint. "We're proud that Dynamics has put its trust in our expertise and disruptive IoT technology, bringing Curiosity IoT to life with Wallet Card."

"Today, we are bringing the consumer closer to the bank, allowing banks to help customers like never before," said Jeff Mullen, CEO of Dynamics, Inc. "With Wallet Card powered by Curiosity IoT, banks can now be seamlessly connected to their consumers to help them when they need it most."

In the UAE, Emirates NBD continues to be one of the world's most visionary banks and aims to revolutionize the payment experience using Wallet Card and Curiosity IoT.

"Emirates NBD is bringing some of the leading card technologies in the world to the UAE to provide customers with added value and convenience, making their banking lives simpler. With the Wallet Card powered by Sprint Curiosity IoT, our customers will soon be able to subscribe to new cards and manage their existing ones with unprecedented levels of choice, flexibility, and security never offered before in the UAE," said Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head – Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

Global Connectivity. Intelligent Data. Unparalleled Security and Management.

Worldwide Functionality: Wallet Cards will be able to travel around the world seamlessly through Curiosity's connectivity-agnostic design and ease of use.

Wallet Card™ technology and benefits: Dynamics' Wallet Card is a full telecommunications platform in the same size and shape as a normal credit or debit card. With almost 200 internal components, the device incorporates a number of cutting-edge technologies like:

Dynamics' Wallet Card is a full telecommunications platform in the same size and shape as a normal credit or debit card. With almost 200 internal components, the device incorporates a number of cutting-edge technologies like: Cell phone chip and antenna



Battery and organic recharging chip



Card-programmable magnetic stripe, EMV chip and contactless chip



65,000 pixel display and user interface

The global expansion of Dynamics' Wallet Card powered by Curiosity IoT is part of an expanding solutions portfolio from Sprint. Focused on connecting people, places and things, Sprint Business can transform and manage an entire organization's information systems operation to make doing business easier and smarter – from SMBs, enterprises to government organizations. Powerful converged solutions leverage Sprint's mobile solutions, a world-class wireline network that connects more than 195 countries, leading IT management features and the ground-breaking Curiosity IoT platform to take on the global challenges of today and tomorrow.

For more information on Curiosity™ IoT, Dynamics Wallet Card™ or to schedule an interview or briefing with Sprint executives, contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.



