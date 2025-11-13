Millions of Lights, Magical Nights: Six Flags Entertainment Unwraps Dazzling Holiday Experiences Beginning Nov. 15

In addition, four of the company's resort hotels will offer special winter stay experiences ranging from festive getaways to fully immersive holiday escapes with exclusive entertainment and magical surprises around every corner.

"This winter, we're turning thrills into timeless holiday traditions," said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. "Guests will be surrounded by millions of twinkling lights and joyful moments—from our iconic rides and slides to photos with Santa, live entertainment, festive shopping and a delicious lineup of seasonal treats. It's all part of our commitment to creating unforgettable memories for families and friends, perfectly wrapped in the joy of the holidays."

Events will run select dates at these participating theme parks:

Canada's Wonderland: WinterFest – Nov. 15, 2025 to Jan. 3, 2026

Nov. 15, 2025 to Jan. 3, 2026 Knott's Berry Farm: Knott's Merry Farm – Nov. 21 to Jan. 4, 2026

Nov. 21 to Jan. 4, 2026 Six Flags Mexico: Christmas in the Park – Nov. 27, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026

Nov. 27, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026 Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Holiday in the Park – Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, 2025; plus New Year's celebrations Dec. 26, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026.

Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, 2025; plus New Year's celebrations Dec. 26, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026. Six Flags Over Texas: Holiday in the Park – Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, 2025

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, 2025 Six Flags Magic Mountain: Holiday in the Park – Nov. 27, 2025 to Jan 4, 2025

Nov. 27, 2025 to Jan 4, 2025 Kings Island: WinterFest – Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2025

Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2025 Carowinds: WinterFest – Nov. 28, 2025 to Jan 3, 2026

Nov. 28, 2025 to Jan 3, 2026 Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: NEW! WinterFest – Nov. 28 to Jan. 4, 2026

Nov. 28 to Jan. 4, 2026 Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec: Christmas in the Park – Dec. 20, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026

Thrilling rides, dazzling lights and live entertainment

Across Six Flags Entertainment parks, millions of eye-popping lights will surround guests in a kaleidoscope of color. The parks will offer visual spectacles on magical midways framed in twinkling cheer, in radiant themed zones, beneath shimmering canopies and "dancing" on trees to the rhythm of holiday music.

The thrills of the season will reach new heights as theme park favorites take on a merry twist, blending high-speed excitement with the magic of the holidays. Like Santa on his sleigh, guests will dash through the sky on some of their favorite roller coasters and family rides. Even the parks' littlest guests will have a stocking full of adventures to explore.

A diverse array of live entertainment will capture the holiday spirit. From stirring tree lighting ceremonies and live bands to elaborate stage productions complete with powerful vocalists, high-energy dancers and even flying angels, each show will invite guests to step into a world full of breathtaking artistry, cultural flair, nostalgic charm or festive cheer.

Seasonal offerings and unique feasts and treats

Guests will have the option to elevate their experience with a curated selection of festive and interactive offerings available exclusively during the holiday season. While selections vary at each park, they include:

St. Nick's Pics – Step into Santa's immersive world and capture the magical moment.

Step into Santa's immersive world and capture the magical moment. Unlimited Hot Chocolate – Refill a souvenir mug with chocolately goodness.

– Refill a souvenir mug with chocolately goodness. Interactive Bubble Wand – Unlock magical moments throughout the park with bubbles and lights.

Unlock magical moments throughout the park with bubbles and lights. Interactive Ornament – Watch as shows and interactive wands activate music and lights on this special toy.

Watch as shows and interactive wands activate music and lights on this special toy. Igloos – Cuddle up in a cozy, heated hideaway with optional upgrades for more merriment.

Cuddle up in a cozy, heated hideaway with optional upgrades for more merriment. Ice Skating – Glide into fun with reserved time slots and skate rentals.

– Glide into fun with reserved time slots and skate rentals. Cookie Decorating – Dazzle a sweet treat with icing, sprinkles and candy art.

– Dazzle a sweet treat with icing, sprinkles and candy art. S'mores Kits – Grab everything needed to toast the perfect fireside dessert.

– Grab everything needed to toast the perfect fireside dessert. Priority Ride Access – Give the gift of time with expedited ride access.

Each park will offer a unique holiday menu that reflects regional flavors and the imaginative creations of its executive chef. Whether guests favor sweet or savory tastes, they'll have ample options to explore during each visit. Examples of regional specialties include:

Canada: Holiday Poutine, Montreal Melt and Blueberry Cobbler Hot Apple Cider.

Holiday Poutine, Montreal Melt and Blueberry Cobbler Hot Apple Cider. Great Lakes: It's a Wonderful Chop, Turkey Dinner Ball and Melting Snow Mocktail.

It's a Wonderful Chop, Turkey Dinner Ball and Melting Snow Mocktail. California: Roasted Chicken Tortilla Soup, Butternut Squash Soup Bread Bowl, French Onion Dip Burger and Mistletoe Margarita.

Roasted Chicken Tortilla Soup, Butternut Squash Soup Bread Bowl, French Onion Dip Burger and Mistletoe Margarita. Texas: Country Fried Feast Cone, Snickerdoodle Sundae and Christmas Cranberry Punch Cocktail.

Country Fried Feast Cone, Snickerdoodle Sundae and Christmas Cranberry Punch Cocktail. Southeast: Sweet & Tangy Pulled Pork Mac Bowl, Southern Bread Pudding and S'mores Hot Chocolate.

Sweet & Tangy Pulled Pork Mac Bowl, Southern Bread Pudding and S'mores Hot Chocolate. Mexico: Christmas Turkey Torta, Rosca de Reyes and Ginger Horchata.

More information will be found on each park's website.

Giving the gift of unlimited fun

Season passes to Six Flags Entertainment parks provide an unbeatable value with world-class rides, signature entertainment, events, special perks and more. "They're the perfect gift for families and friends looking for exciting ways to make memories together. Our parks are running limited-time holiday offers that are too good to pass up. While guests need to act now to take advantage of the savings, the passes will deliver fun long after the holiday season is over," Dieckmann said.

Through Dec. 1, the company will have special offers for its 2026 Silver Pass:

Six Flags Over Texas, Over Georgia, Discovery Kingdom, Magic Mountain, Fiesta Texas, and Great Adventure will offer guests the opportunity to gain unlimited access in 2025 and through Labor Day 2026 plus free parking for the cost of a "Good Any Day Ticket."

Six Flags St. Louis, Great America, Frontier City, Darien Lake and New England will offer guests the opportunity to buy a one-day ticket and get the summer for free. This offer will include free parking.

Each park's website will detail its offerings and inclusions.

Resorts provide thrilling holiday escapes

Guests can turn a day of fun into a multi-day retreat with a visit to one of Six Flags' resort hotels. Offerings will vary from fun and festive to totally immersive. Holiday escapes will be available at the following resorts:

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge (Lake George, NY): Holiday in the Lodge – Nov. 28 to Dec. 24, 2025. This visit to the Adirondack Mountains will include festive décor, themed activities, live entertainment and unlimited access to the indoor waterpark. Guests can enjoy rooms as low as $99 plus tax per night if booked by Dec. 7. Offer valid on stays through April 30, 2026. Rooms limited, promo code CYBER.

Nov. 28 to Dec. 24, 2025. This visit to the Adirondack Mountains will include festive décor, themed activities, live entertainment and unlimited access to the indoor waterpark. Guests can enjoy rooms as low as $99 plus tax per night if booked by Dec. 7. Offer valid on stays through April 30, 2026. Rooms limited, promo code CYBER. Castaway Bay (Sandusky, OH): Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, 2025. This resort near the southern shore of Lake Erie will include themed activities, meet and greets with Santa and admission to the indoor waterpark.

Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, 2025. This resort near the southern shore of Lake Erie will include themed activities, meet and greets with Santa and admission to the indoor waterpark. Knott's Hotel (Buena Park, CA): Nov. 21, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026. Located between Los Angeles and San Diego, this hotel will include all-day drink wristbands, hotel parking, admission to Knott's Merry Farm and a breakfast buffet option.

Nov. 21, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026. Located between Los Angeles and San Diego, this hotel will include all-day drink wristbands, hotel parking, admission to Knott's Merry Farm and a breakfast buffet option. Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort (New Braunfels, TX): This resort in the San Antonio metropolitan area is perfectly positioned for great getaways to the Texas Hill Country, beautifully decorated for the holidays. Resort open daily (waterpark closed).

For a complete listing of event dates, links to tickets and more, visit www.sixflags.com or each park and resort's website.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 26 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 16 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

© 2025 SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

For media assets, click here:

Six Flags Holiday 2025 Media Kit

SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation