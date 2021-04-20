Millions of Older Adults Living with Sensory Loss Face a Greater Risk for Isolation

OMAHA, Neb., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-three percent of older adults in the United States are living with at least one diminished sense, according to a survey1 by Home Instead, Inc. From touch and balance, to vision and smell, even the slightest deficit can create major challenges for older adults, especially in a world that is not generally designed to accommodate those with sensory loss. Seniors experiencing these impairments also find themselves at a greater risk for isolation, particularly amid the current pandemic.

And while this research indicates that one in three older adults living with sensory loss felt they missed out on social experiences such as hobbies, trips and events before COVID-19, safety precautions such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have further exacerbated their ability to fully connect with the world around them, leading to deeper feelings of loneliness.

"It's too common for older adults to be excluded as they begin to show declines in their senses," explains Jeff Huber, Home Instead, Inc. CEO. "Those with hearing issues are oftentimes left out of conversations. Now imagine those challenges amplified by physical distance and technological issues. We may not explore why our aging loved ones are spending less time doing activities they love, such as cooking or traveling, as their vision, taste or smell shows signs of impairment. Rather than allow them to disengage, we should identify how we can better respect, empathize and accommodate their needs."

It's no wonder older adults feel the need to hide sensory loss from others. One in six of those living with sensory loss feel they need to hide it from family, friends or even strangers. Furthermore, of those hiding a loss in senses, half report feeling withdrawn, lonely, or guilty as a result.

To help address this issue, Home Instead® created Aging SensesSM, a free program to help those living with sensory loss and their families. In addition to research tapping into the prevalence of sensory loss, this program also offers an online sensory loss simulation, tips for how to reduce risks associated with sensory loss, as well as instructions on how to create an at-home Aging Senses Kit.

"From attempting to open a pill bottle with simulated arthritis to reading a newspaper with partial blindness or cataracts, these kits allow those of all ages to better imagine a world not designed for your unique needs," describes Lakelyn Hogan, Ph.D., gerontologist, and caregiver advocate at Home Instead. "Sensory loss is too common for us to not discuss it with our families and make an active effort to show more compassion for aging adults."

According to Home Instead, Inc. research, the most common forms of sensory loss include:

More than half of Americans over the age of 65 experience vision and/or hearing loss, limiting their ability to drive or join conversations.

One in nine older adults have lost all or part of their sense of touch, making them vulnerable to burns and other injuries.

For one in five seniors, mealtime isn't as enjoyable, with diminished abilities to smell or taste.

The most feared loss of sense among older adults is also the most common: sight.

"Unfortunately, it's become easy to write off these things as part of the aging process," says Hogan. "We haven't taken action to help ourselves and our families become familiar with the signs and symptoms and look to include seniors in ways that keep them living rich, full, engaged lives within their community. We created this program to change that."

For more information, including how to create your own Aging Senses Kit or try cooking with vision loss, visit www.agingsenses.com or find a local Home Instead near you at www.HomeInstead.com/state.

1 Home Instead, Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead network, fielded an online survey of 1,016 American and 1,000 Canadian seniors aged 65 and older. The survey was fielded between January 30 and February 13, 2020.

