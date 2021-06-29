Millions of Seniors Are Misusing Their Walkers and Canes, Harming Themselves, Says Senior Advocate Linda Mac Dougall

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a holistic health practitioner and certified massage therapist, Linda Mac Dougall has seen the damage seniors can experience from relying on canes and walkers that have not been properly adjusted for them. Contrary to what many people believe, canes, walkers and other mobility devices are not "one size fits all" and while they are important for preventing falls and helping the disabled get around, they should not be doing them harm.

Unexpected issues with walkers and canes are addressed in her new book, The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar. Thankfully, Mac Dougall offers advice on determining how to buy and use canes and walkers.

In an interview, she can discuss:

Ways the wrong-sized cane can shift a senior's body to one side, affecting gait and the muscles on the other side of the body.

Why someone's stooped stature may be the result of an improperly fitted walker

How canes can cause muscle cramps and walkers can make people more wobbly

How a walker that is too high can lead to new arm and shoulder problems

What you need to know about aging bodies and posture

How to make sure that seniors don't end up with mobility devices that are harmful

The 72-year-old Mac Dougall says, "I want things to change. Seniors don't have to get so sick and die. We can live long and healthy lives. It is a waste of human potential and costs individuals and this country way too much in so many ways to keep doing what we are doing. Health is life's bottom line."

Praise for The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors

"I found this book packed full of knowledge it would have taken me a lifetime to acquire. An easy, enjoyable read that left me with a deeper understanding of seniors and ways to effectively provide service to them on many levels. I love that clear fact that the author knows her field well, has a world of experience, and filters that all through her heart, as she brings it onto the page for me to consume. Absolutely recommend getting this book! Thanks to the author for this gift of knowledge!" — Dale Sims, CEO and lead trainer at Self Enrichment Academy

About the Author

Linda Mac Dougall is a holistic health practitioner, Certified Massage Therapist, author, teacher, speaker, and mentor who has appeared on multiple podcasts. She operates Mac Dougall Consulting for Disabilities. The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar...A Primer for Massage Therapists and Caregivers is her first book. An entrepreneur, senior health advocate and senior massage therapist, she has an M.A. in counseling psychology and has worked with hundreds of seniors.

