Millions of Women Over 50 Are Told Their Symptoms Are Normal. Dr. Chari Helps Them Find Answers.

Up to 90% of women experience menopausal symptoms, yet many are told it's a normal part of aging. Dr. Roopa Chari, MD, helps women finally understand why they no longer feel like themselves — and reclaim their energy and health with real answers.

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Roopa Chari, MD, is an Internal Medicine and Integrative Medicine physician with over 25 years of experience. She helps women over 50 uncover underlying causes of fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, hormone imbalance and other common midlife health concerns.

Dr. Chari is accepting new patients through her virtual Functional and Integrative Medicine practice, the Chari Center of Health.

Dr. Roopa Chari, MD

90% of women experience menopausal symptoms, 60–70% report weight gain, and 60–65% experience brain fog. Yet one in three women feel dismissed by their healthcare providers, according to AARP Research (2025).

Raised by a mother with Ayurvedic roots, Dr. Chari embraced natural healing from an early age. After their father died suddenly at age 51, Dr. Chari, her mother, and her brother Deepak made a promise: to create a center where patients are treated with kindness and compassion. That promise became the Chari Center of Health in 1999.

"Women always tell me, 'I just don't feel like myself anymore,'" said Dr. Chari. "Every woman deserves real answers and to be taken seriously. Healing begins when someone finally feels heard and truly understood."

If you've been told your symptoms are a normal part of aging—but you're exhausted, gaining weight, struggling with brain fog or no longer feeling like yourself—you deserve real answers.

Visit charicenter.com to schedule your complimentary 15-minute consultation to start feeling like yourself again.

About Dr. Roopa Chari, MD

Dr. Roopa Chari, MD, is an Internal Medicine and Integrative Medicine physician, speaker, and Co-Founder of the Chari Center of Health. She helps women over 50 finally feel like themselves again with a personalized, natural approach. A four-time Women's Choice Award recipient for Best Doctor, Dr. Chari has been featured on national television and health and wellness podcasts and serves patients virtually in California and Florida.

Schedule your complimentary 15-minute consultation at charicenter.com with a physician who truly listens and deeply cares.

Media Contact: Dr. Roopa Chari, MD | 858-252-5838 | [email protected]

SOURCE Co-Founder of the Chari Center of Health