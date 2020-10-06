Millions participating in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, adapting for COVID-19 pandemic

In a year of uncertainties and challenges, ShakeOut provides the opportunity to increase individual and community resilience. There is still time to join ShakeOut this year: register to participate on any day that works for you at ShakeOut.org . Most take action on International ShakeOut Day each third Thursday of October, this year being October 15. At least 11.1 million people around the world are expected to take action on this day, including 10 million people from the United States and its territories. See ShakeOut.org for current totals.

Also, Earthquake Warning California is coordinating a statewide test to coincide, for the first time, with ShakeOut on October 15. People who have downloaded the MyShake app to their phone will receive a TEST warning at 10:15am with guidance to Drop, Cover, and Hold On! Learn more at earthquake.ca.gov.

ShakeOut organizers recommend people follow the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety, which starts with Step 1: Secure Your Space. Most earthquake injuries are entirely preventable and are caused by the furniture and other objects that move or break when shaking occurs, resulting in trips, bruises, cuts, and more. Start now: move heavy objects down to lower shelves, relocate tall furniture away from entrances and exits, and secure cabinets with latches.

"We have come a long way since ShakeOut began in 2008," said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California. "More people have not only been practicing earthquake safety, but also securing furniture and objects around them, discussing safety plans, and even retrofitting their homes. For 2020, they are also adapting their drill plans because of COVID-19."

Recommended earthquake safety actions for a variety of special situations (in a theater, in a car, etc.) and for people with disabilities are described at EarthquakeCountry.org/step5 as text, graphics and videos.

ShakeOut.org is managed by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, United States Geological Survey, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

