Millions Raised by AmCham China Members for Wuhan Relief Efforts

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has presented unprecedented challenges for many, but the US business community in China has responded magnificently. To date, member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) have made donations – both in cash and in-kind contributions – to support Wuhan, Hubei, and other areas in need, totaling more than RMB 430 million ($63 million), with more pouring in on a daily basis.

In-kind contributions include personal protective equipment (PPE), medical devices, pharmaceuticals, disinfectant and cleaning supplies, logistics services, insurance, and more. Meanwhile, AmCham China has encouraged and facilitated member company donations through trusted local partners and channels. On the overseas donation front, the Chamber continues to work closely with international humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, with donation shipments having already arrived in Wuhan.

"Our member companies make us all proud," said Greg Gilligan, AmCham China Chairman. "They and their teams, along with the AmCham China staff, have worked tirelessly to help address this crisis, which is, of course, the right thing to do for society, but also the quickest path to keeping business working and the economy healthy."

As well as coordinated national outreach and providing valuable information to our members through the information portal, AmCham China is working closely with local governments, including Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, and Shenyang, to understand what specific needs for help member companies have as they prepare to reopen for work. This comes in response to efforts by MOFCOM and other ministries and provinces to develop policies that will assist companies – especially factories and SMEs – in overcoming their ongoing challenges.

To view a list of the 100+ AmCham China member companies who have made significant contributions, please go to this link here: https://www.amchamchina.org/news/amcham-china-members-contributing-to-coronavirus-outbreak. Many more member companies have also made contributions but prefer to remain anonymous.

