Millions Set to Lose Healthcare Coverage in 2026 as Policy Shifts Accelerate; Prescription Hope Keeps Brand-Name Medications Within Reach for Americans

STUART, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is entering a period of significant disruption in healthcare coverage, according to health policy observers, with millions of Americans facing potential loss of coverage or sharply rising healthcare costs in the coming year.

Estimates from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Kaiser Family Foundation indicate that as many as 15 million people may lose Medicaid coverage during ongoing eligibility redeterminations. Millions of additional households face rising costs when enhanced ACA subsidies expire in 2026. The cumulative effect will be reduced access to affordable care and prescription drugs for a significant portion of the population.

With premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs rising across the country, many American families now spend more on prescription medications than on utilities or other household essentials. This hits hardest for people managing chronic conditions, who may lose access to critical treatments the moment their insurance situation changes.

Prescription Hope, a nationwide Patient Assistance Program (PAP) advocacy service, has observed a sharp increase in patients expressing uncertainty and concern about their future healthcare coverage.

"Medication access should not disappear simply because a person's insurance status changes," said a Prescription Hope spokesperson. "We're seeing a lot of patients coming to us confused and scared. All of these changes are hard on families. They deserve steady, realistic options, even during transitions."

A Predictable Nationwide Option During Times of Change

Prescription Hope is a nationwide medication access service that helps eligible individuals obtain over 1,500 FDA-approved brand-name medications for a flat $70.00 per month per medication. The $70 is the fixed service fee Prescription Hope charges to manage enrollment and participation in patient assistance programs (PAPs). Periods of insurance instability cause havoc on consumers. Changes to programs, including Medicaid disenrollment, rising marketplace premiums, employer plan transitions, and increased out-of-pocket medical expenses, create massive problems for millions of Americans.

Due to these issues, consumers are becoming more determined to search for predictable monthly costs and administrative support with their programs. These simple options can help reduce stress for families already attempting to manage medical and prescription costs.

"Our mission is to stand in the gap for people," the spokesperson added. "We understand how unstable and unpredictable the insurance system can be. Coverage can change. Employment can change. Premiums can change. But people still need affordable access to their medications."

Coverage Shifts Highlight the Need for Practical Access Pathways

Health policy experts note that individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, and mental health conditions, may be disproportionately affected by the changes to Medicaid enrollment and marketplace coverage. Many brand-name therapies used to treat these conditions carry high list prices that can be prohibitive without structured assistance.

Programs that help patients enroll in Patient Assistance Programs, such as Prescription Hope, provide a consistent nationwide pathway to help eligible individuals maintain access to their prescribed therapies, regardless of market fluctuations.

How to Enroll

Individuals can begin the enrollment process at:

www.prescriptionhope.com

or call 1-877-296-HOPE (4673).

About Prescription Hope

Prescription Hope is a nationwide medication access service that helps eligible individuals obtain over 1,500 FDA-approved brand-name medications for a flat $70.00 per month per medication. Since 2006, Prescription Hope has supported tens of thousands of Americans in accessing the medications prescribed by their healthcare providers.

Media Contact

Prescription Hope

2100 SE Ocean Blvd

Stuart, FL 34996

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Prescription Hope