Millions with Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions at Risk as Postal Delays Threaten Medication Deliveries

"While we appreciate that you have committed to halt the changes implemented earlier this summer, we believe more should be done to curb any damage to Americans, including those with a medical condition. In order to ensure the safe and timely delivery of critical medications, we urge you to restore altered package operations and reinstate delivery standards to ensure timely delivery of packages. By going further than suspending the changes and returning to the status quo, we can ensure that all Americans get the access to the health supplies they need," the letter stated.

The U.S. Postal Service plays a critical role in the distribution of prescription medications. Prior to the public health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, USPS shipped 1.2 billion prescriptions in 2019 alone. The groups expressed concern that, as a group, Americans with a chronic disease, like cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, and diabetes, are at much higher risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 and therefore need to rely more heavily on deliveries of medications. Just this March, mailed prescriptions increased by 21 percent from the previous year. They also pointed to the fact that many biologic drugs require certain environments to remain safe and effective and delays can have a significant effect the drugs' efficacy.

"Any changes to the structure of U.S. Mail delivery through the USPS must take the vital considerations of people with diabetes – as well as other conditions that require medication shipped to them – fully into account," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association.

The signers of the letter, which was led by the American Diabetes Association, include:

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

American Cancer Society

American Diabetes Association

American Kidney Fund

American Lung Association

Arthritis Foundation

Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Hemophilia Federation of America

Immune Deficiency Foundation

JDRF

Mended Hearts & Mended Little Heart

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Kidney Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Rheumatology Nurses Society

Susan G. Komen

The AIDS Institute

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

