MilliporeSigma Joins TRANSVAC2 Program to Advance Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

"Involvement in this project is a natural extension to our longtime focus on accelerating vaccine development and manufacturing," said Udit Batra, CEO, MilliporeSigma. "Through the TRANSVAC2 initiative, we are able to lend our expertise in vaccine research and development in this critically important field."

Funded by the European Commission (EC), TRANSVAC2 exists in part to accelerate vaccine development by enhancing European vaccine research and training and increase sustainability of EC vaccine projects by implementing a permanent research infrastructure for early vaccine development. MilliporeSigma is among a list of collaborators joining the TRANSVAC2 program.

As part of the program, MilliporeSigma will hold two-day training modules in 2019 and in 2020 and will host applicants, selected by the TRANSVAC2 Course Selection Panel, at MilliporeSigma's recently inaugurated M Lab™ Collaboration Center in Molsheim, France. Participants will experience simulated lab processes, which will help them acquire fundamental skills needed for process development and acquaint them with a single-use environment.

MilliporeSigma's focus, to find effective ways to accelerate vaccine development and manufacturing, includes collaborative work with leading research institutes and industries to introduce new technologies that advance the global vaccine industry. For this initiative, MilliporeSigma is tapping its internal manufacturing expertise and process knowledge in viral vaccines and vectors.

About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has some 21,000 employees and 59 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Udit Batra is the global chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany completed its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in November 2015, creating a leader in the $125 billion global life science industry.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene-editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany generated sales of €14.8 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

SOURCE MilliporeSigma