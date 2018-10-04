MilliporeSigma Launches BioContinuum™ Platform for Next-Generation Process Improvements

"MilliporeSigma's new, adaptive platform of products, applications and expertise will allow customers to bring new therapies to patients in need, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before," said Udit Batra, CEO, MilliporeSigma. "Our unique and holistic approach to next-generation bioprocessing allows us to realize the benefits of process intensification throughout the entire process, not gained by focusing on one area at a time."

Continuous bioprocessing involves integration of what are typically batch-based, separate manufacturing steps into a connected process, enabling continuous flow from the addition of raw materials through product harvest, purification and testing. Pilot studies suggest that conversion to such a manufacturing method may reduce manufacturing costs by up to 50 percent.

"We are advancing this industry by improving process economics without sacrificing titer or product quality while minimizing waste, energy consumption and raw material use," Batra added.

While continuous processing is the future of drug manufacturing, customers face challenges today in terms of speed-to-market, facility flexibility or cost of goods. A fully connected, fully continuous process is not necessary for customers to see benefits.

The products, documentation and MilliporeSigma's vast knowledge base for application and technical support included with the BioContinuum™ Platform, will help to simplify customers' processes, save time and prevent risk.

MilliporeSigma also introduced its expanded Pellicon® Single-Pass Tangential Flow Filtration product, which adds to the purification portfolio of the BioContinuum™ Platform. The application offers intensified purification for more productive, high capacity and cost-effective downstream processes that allow drug manufacturers to meet today's demands of higher titer and connected or continuous processes.

MilliporeSigma's BioContinuum™ Platform represents the evolution in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the company is committed to supporting its customers and the industry throughout the transition.

For more information about the BioContinuum™ Platform, visit MilliporeSigma representatives at AAPS PharmSci360, Booth 2115.

Follow MilliporeSigma on Twitter @MilliporeSigma, on Facebook @MilliporeSigma and on LinkedIn.

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the EMD Group website. In case you are a resident of the U.S. or Canada please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register again for your online subscription of this service as our newly introduced geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has 20,000 employees and 60 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products enabling scientific discovery. Udit Batra is the global chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany completed its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in November 2015, creating a leader in the $125 billion global life science industry.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a leading company for innovative and top-quality high-tech products in healthcare, life science and performance materials. The company has five businesses – Biopharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Allergopharma, Life Science and Performance Materials – and generated sales of €15.3 billion in 2017. Around 53,000 employees work in 66 countries to improve the quality of life for patients, to foster the success of customers and to help meet global challenges.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company – since 1668, the company has stood for innovation, business success and responsible entrepreneurship. Holding an approximately 70 percent interest, the founding family remains the majority owner of the company to this day. The company holds the global rights to the name and the trademark "Merck" internationally except for the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

SOURCE MilliporeSigma