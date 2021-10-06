MilliporeSigma's Danvers Facility Honored as a Manufacturer of the Year by Commonwealth's Legislative Manufacturing Caucus

The award was presented at the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up by the Commonwealth's Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, a group of more than 60 legislators who focus on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors.

MilliporeSigma was nominated by Massachusetts State Senator Joan Lovely (D-Second Essex). "It is a true honor to nominate MilliporeSigma in Danvers for a Manufacturer of the Year Award," said Senator Joan Lovely (D-Salem). "This annual event celebrates businesses and organizations that have made a positive impact on their community through manufacturing. MilliporeSigma continues to make medical and research advances for the health and safety of all, which has been especially significant in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. I would like to thank Chairs Eric Lesser and Jeffrey Roy of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus for their leadership."

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Manufacturer of the Year Award for our Danvers facility and thank Senator Joan Lovely for recognizing our contributions as an industry leader, especially here in Massachusetts," said Chris Ross, head of Integrated Supply Chain Operations, MilliporeSigma. "The last 18 months have taught us many valuable lessons about the importance of our manufacturing capabilities and our readiness to meet the surging demands presented by the pandemic. Our Danvers Operations team has worked tirelessly in support of public health and nearly doubled its size over the last year. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with local officials and industry leaders to create even more opportunity for all within the manufacturing sector."

MilliporeSigma's Danvers facility supplies critical products to customers developing life-saving therapies, including Covid-19 vaccines, as well as products and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The Danvers expansion project, which added 65,000 square feet of space to its single-use assembly operations, was recently completed and is fully operational. The expansion complements the existing 120,000-square-foot-factility and added needed support for the manufacturing of products across several portfolios. The total investment in Danvers is about $25 million and will add approximately 400 jobs throughout 2021. Recruiting is underway for a variety of manufacturing roles with no experience required. The company is participating in two upcoming job fairs:

