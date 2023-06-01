Millis Development & Construction Proudly Completes Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millis Development & Construction, a leading construction company renowned for its commitment to excellence, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial project. This new memorial, a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, was unveiled on May 26th, 2023.

Houston, Texas Vietnam Veteran Memorial Ceremony Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee attended the Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ceremony

The Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a collaborative effort that aims to pay tribute to the Houstonians who served during the Vietnam War. Through the dedicated work of Millis Development & Construction, this project has become a reality, providing a solemn and dignified space for reflection and remembrance.

The idea for the memorial was sparked by Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard, who was inspired by his father's experiences as a returning Marine from the Vietnam War. Determined to honor not only those who lost their lives in the war but also the entire Houston community affected by this chapter in history, Pollard spearheaded the initiative.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee joined Pollard and other distinguished guests in attending the dedication ceremony. Their presence underscores the significance of this memorial and the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Millis Development & Construction's exceptional leadership and expertise in construction were crucial in transforming a flood mitigation pond into Club Creek Park, the home of the new monument. The completed memorial provides a serene and aesthetically pleasing environment, featuring a large man-made pond, walking trails, beautiful landscaping, playground equipment, and exercise facilities. However, the highlight of this remarkable park is undoubtedly the Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Chad Millis, CEO of Millis Development & Construction, expressed great pride in the company's involvement in this meaningful project. "We are honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to the Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial," said Millis. "It is our privilege to support initiatives that recognize the sacrifice and courage of our veterans. We are committed to delivering projects of exceptional quality that leaves a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

About Millis Development & Construction: Millis Development & Construction is a leading construction company committed to delivering excellence in every project they undertake. With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship, innovative solutions, and client satisfaction, Millis has established a strong reputation for their construction expertise across a wide range of sectors. From commercial developments to public infrastructure projects, Millis Development & Construction dedication to quality and professionalism sets them apart in the industry.

Contact: Tommy Schulte

Phone: 281-240-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Millis Development & Construction, Inc