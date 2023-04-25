Millis Development and Construction Recognized as One of Nation's Safest Construction Companies

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millis Development & Construction was honored with the first-place Construction Safety Excellence Award in the Construction Management Division of 325,000 - 1 Million Work Hours at the Associated General Contractors of America 2023 Annual Convention. The prestigious AGC-WTW Construction Safety Excellence Awards recognized Millis Construction for their unwavering commitment to the highest level of construction safety and health programs in 2022.

Left to Right: Dan K. Fordice, III, Chris Scott, (CSHO), Jonathan Oppenheim

Chad Millis, CEO of Millis Development and Construction, said, "We are honored to receive this award and be recognized as one of the safest construction companies in the country. This achievement is a testament to our company's commitment to providing a safe and healthy working environment for our employees, subcontractors, and clients."

Chris Scott, Safety Director at Millis Development and Construction, played a crucial role in achieving this recognition. He spearheaded the implementation and maintenance of the company's safety and health management system, ensuring a continuous improvement process. Under his leadership, Millis Development and Construction created a culture of safety, where everyone is responsible for maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

"We owe this recognition to our employees who make safety a priority every day," said Chris Scott. "Their commitment and dedication to our safety programs have made this achievement possible."

The AGC-WTW Construction Safety Excellence Awards winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety and health professionals within the construction industry. The award recognizes firms that have developed and implemented exceptional safety and risk control programs through continuous improvement and maintenance of their safety and health management systems.

"We congratulate Millis Development and Construction for their exceptional achievement in construction safety and health," said Dan Fordice, President of the Associated General Contractors of America. "By recognizing companies like Millis Development and Construction, we are promoting the importance of safety and health within the construction industry."

