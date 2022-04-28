Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Sold to Employee and Spouse for $4.5 Million

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylish Mills Park Hotel, located at 321 Xenia Avenue, in downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio, has been sold to an employee and his spouse. Ryan Aubin, the marketing manager for the hotel since 2019, and his husband, Alex Price, have purchased the property and business for approximately $4.5 million. The Dayton couple was one of several parties who made offers when the owners first announced their intent to sell nearly a year ago.

MIlls Park Hotel in Yellow Springs, Ohio purchased by employee and spouse! Alex Price (left) and Ryan Aubin - The new owners of Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Mills Park Hotel, Yellow Springs, Ohio

Mills Park Hotel was the project of developer Jim Hammond and his family, who have owned and operated the property from the start. Construction was completed in 2016 and forever changed the look of the small, eclectic, Greene County village. The 28-room, 31,000 square-foot southern-style hotel, with its sprawling front porch and grand foyer, rises three stories and houses a restaurant, gift shop, banquet hall, fitness room, and conference space.

The hotel's design was modeled after the 19th Century home of William Mills (1814-1879), an early settler who first came to Yellow Springs in 1827. While the original home no longer exists, every attempt was made to incorporate its charm and style into the hotel. Some of the furnishings were even built from trees that grew on the property.

According to Aubin, the community and hotel staff have been very encouraging. "Obviously, there are questions, but everyone has been assured all along that Alex and I do not intend to change anything," he said. "We just want to build on the great product that the Hammond family started."

Mills Park Hotel is ranked in the top 2-percent of properties on Hotels.com and Expedia. It is a favorite of destination travelers who want to experience the relaxed, diverse charisma of the village, yet be only footsteps from great outdoor adventures, museums, performing arts, and the Dayton area's many historic attractions.

Aubin and Price intend to continue to offer a unique experience for guests and keep the hotel a shining star in the community. "We've got an amazing staff that cares about how wonderfully our guests are treated," Aubin said. "We do everything we can to make them feel like they are staying in a presidential suite but with the personal touches of a bed-and-breakfast."

For reservations or booking information, visit millsparkhotel.com.

