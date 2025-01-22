Millwright Holdings Promotes Laura Murphy to President of Bolt PR Following Record-Breaking Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millwright Holdings is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Murphy to President of Bolt PR, its award-winning B2C public relations, content, and digital marketing agency serving clients across the hospitality, food and beverage, spirits, franchise, health and wellness, consumer products, consumer tech, as well as B2B tech verticals.

Laura Murphy, President, Bolt PR (A Millwright Agency)

This strategic leadership change comes on the heels of the most successful year in the agency's 18-year history, with record-breaking revenue and significant growth across its business. Murphy assumes the role after previously serving as Managing Director at Bolt PR, which was acquired by Millwright Holdings in 2020, reporting to Millwright's Group President and Chief Client Officer Erin Vadala.

Since joining Bolt PR as Senior Vice President in 2022, Murphy has grown to become a driving force behind the agency's expansion. Under her leadership, and after being promoted to Managing Director in early 2024, she significantly honed the focus of the agency and its team in terms of its service offerings; built the agency's senior bench with two significant promotions of team leaders Sara Ryan and Matalee Shambley to Associate Vice President, and recruited an outstanding staff.

"Laura has demonstrated exceptional people-first leadership, dedication, and business acumen, driving Bolt PR to new heights," said Erin Vadala, Group President and Chief Client Officer, Millwright Holdings. "She played a pivotal role in making 2024 a historic year for Bolt PR. I am thrilled to have her leading her first-class team in creating new client relationships and fostering those that are long-standing, and am confident that in her new role as President, Laura will continue to inspire innovation and lead the agency toward an even brighter future."

As President, Murphy is charged with overseeing Bolt PR's business, with responsibility for guiding client acquisition, employee engagement, and agency growth.

A seasoned PR professional, Murphy has developed meaningful partnerships, and integrated communication strategies with a results-driven approach, to maximize clients' impact and build brand equity for renowned brands such as TOUS les JOURS, Yogurtland, Invited Clubs, Pyramid Global Hospitality, Concord Hospitality, JUNKLESS, and Driven Brands, among many more. In addition, she serves as a guest speaker for the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) Educational Foundation, and, as an expert spokesperson on QSR (quick serve restaurant) branding and marketing strategies for the TODAY Show, broadcast nationwide weekday mornings on NBC.

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from the Western Michigan University.

About Millwright

Millwright is home to the best independent PR, social, digital and marketing agencies on the planet. Millwright has redefined the boutique agency service model. Millwright agencies are highly specialized, data-driven, fully integrated and deliver high-impact communications programs and business results for innovative brands. www.millwrightholdings.com.

