Milly Almodovar Shares Holiday Glam Advice During a Challenging Season With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People realize their skin and hair are drier during the colder winter months, but they may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year. Milly Almodovar is well-known as a popular New York-based beauty expert and TV lifestyle host. Discover how Milly has turned her love of fashion into an amazing career as she shares her super secrets for holiday glam.

BEAUTY TIPS FOR THE CHANGING SEASONS

Milly Almodovar shares her best glam tips for staying beautiful this winter.

It is important to use a great exfoliator to prep skin and leave it smooth and hydrated. It's all about the Glow this holiday season! Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs provide amazing exfoliation that leaves skin feeling soft, glowing, and smelling delicious. Available in two holiday varieties, Candy Cane and Pink Champagne, these shower staples buff away dry, dull skin to reveal a smooth complexion. Tree Hut's scrubs are paraben-free, made in the USA, and infused with 'good-for-you' ingredients like Shea Butter to moisturize and soften skin, real sugar, and a blend of six natural oils. There is even a holiday Sugar Scrub Trio set that is perfect for gifting. Find them exclusively at ULTA and Ulta.com for under $15.

ADD SOME GLAM TO THE HOLIDAYS

For glam hairstyles, use good styling products like the OGX Extra Strength Shine & Revitalize PLUS Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hair Spray. It is a multi-purpose heat protection and anti-frizz spray that delivers softness, shine and a gentle hold, thanks to Argan Oil and Silk Proteins. OGX Locking PLUS Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse is part cream, part mousse infused with Coconut Oil and Shea Butter to hydrate, enhance, and defrizz curls. OGX products are available at local drug stores and online at Amazon, CVS, Target, and Walgreens.

TIPS FOR A GLAMOUROUS HOLIDAY

Lip Lab by Bite delivers the ultimate clean custom beauty experience. Design lipstick with a color expert to match with complexion and hair, anything from a perfect nude, red, or an unexpected pop of color in just four simple steps: create the shade, pick the finish, choose a flavor, and even engrave the cap. They recently launched Lip Lab at Home, which now brings the experience virtual. Talk about the perfect holiday activity this year! Self-pamper or book a virtual party with friends to reconnect in a fun way. Simply book a virtual appointment at LipLabBoutique.com and a custom shade will be shipped out within 48 hours. Lip Lab by Bite is hosting a 20% off holiday discount, so this incredible experience is only $40 for a limited time.

