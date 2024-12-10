Milo Baughman and Thayer Coggin: A Partnership That Shaped Modern American Design

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary partnership between Milo Baughman and Thayer Coggin redefined American modernism, introducing furniture that is as stylish as it is functional. To celebrate this enduring collaboration, Thayer Coggin is reissuing a curated collection of Baughman's most iconic midcentury modern designs, set to debut in retail showrooms across the country.

The collection includes timeless classics like the Cruisin' lounge chair (1965), the 855 Design Classic sectional sofa (1964), the playful yet sophisticated Good Egg swivel chair (1967), the On 3 lounge chair (1970), and the sleek 1188 Design Classic dining chair (1968). Each piece showcases Baughman's signature approach to clean lines, bold forms, and an unmistakable sense of purpose.

"Baughman's designs have an enduring relevance that resonates with modern living," said Phil Miller, vice president of sales at Thayer Coggin. "This reissued collection celebrates the timeless appeal of his work while introducing his vision to a new generation of design enthusiasts."

Milo Baughman, whose designs were groundbreaking in their time, partnered with Thayer Coggin in 1953 to create furniture that blurred the lines between art and utility. Today, these pieces remain benchmarks of modernist design, celebrated for their ability to bring joy, emotional satisfaction, and enduring beauty to the spaces they inhabit.

Bench-made in High Point, NC, using sustainable materials and customizable finishes, Thayer Coggin's reissued collection stays true to Baughman's original vision while offering flexibility for contemporary interiors.

To experience the reissued collection and explore the partnership that shaped modern American design, visit ThayerCoggin's Milo Baughman Gallery. For more details on the history of the Baughman and Thayer Coggin partnership, visit this page. You can also view the collection in person at the nearest Thayer Coggin retailer's showroom. High resolution photography of Milo Baughman's midcentury modern furniture designs available upon request.

About Thayer Coggin

Thayer Coggin is a leader in American modern furniture design, celebrated for its handcrafted, bench-made production process in High Point, NC. Collaborating with legendary designers like Milo Baughman, Rick Lee, Stanley Jay Friedman, and Ransom Culler, the company continues to produce a catalog of classic modern designs that elevate interiors with style and sophistication.

For more information please contact:

Jay Pridgen, Customer Experience Specialist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (336) 841-6000

Website: thayercoggin.com

SOURCE Thayer Coggin