Milo's Tea Company Celebrates National Iced Tea Month by Giving One Lucky Fan a Year of Milo's Teas and Lemonades

The Milo's month-long celebration will include weekly giveaways and delicious recipes ideal for the sweetest summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea Company, the number one selling refrigerated tea brand in America1 known for brewing fresh teas and lemonade daily using high-quality, real ingredients, invites you to celebrate National Iced Tea Month (June) with a month of sweet giveaways and recipes to enjoy all summer long.

Milo’s Tea Company, the #1 refrigerated tea brand in America, known for brewing fresh teas and lemonade daily using high-quality, real ingredients, invites you to celebrate National Iced Tea Month (June) with a month of sweet giveaways and recipes to enjoy all summer long.

Ready to drink tea can be found in nearly 80% of all U.S. households.2 And now, the entire month of June is dedicated to celebrating this American staple, where Milo's, the brand brewing delicious, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations, will host weekly giveaways on their Instagram. To participate, fans can follow Milo's Instagram page ( @drinkmilos ), like the giveaway posts, and tag a friend in the comments. Each Monday in June, a separate giveaway will be hosted with the winners announced the following Friday:

6/3: A must-have summer staple: Milo's backpack cooler filled with Milo's Tea products

6/10: National Iced Tea Day summer treat supplies: Everything you need to create your own Milo's Tea popsicles at home

6/17: The sweetest outfit ever: A $200 shopping spree at Milo's official merch store

To cap off the celebratory month, one grand prize winner will have the chance to win an entire year of free Milo's Teas and Lemonades on June 24!

At Milo's, delicious is everything, so in addition to the weekly giveaways, the brand will share unique Milo's-made recipes all month long. Fans can delight with a Milo's drink to enjoy by the pool, at a backyard BBQ, on a front porch swing or anywhere in between! Summer recipes include: Milo's Summertime Iced Tea Mojito, Milo's Southern Peach Punch, Milo's Strawberry Basil Iced Tea, and Milo's Peach Thyme Iced Tea.

"We are honored when our fans invite us to share in the sweet moments of summertime and create joyful memories with their loved ones over a glass of Milo's," Tricia Wallwork, Chair and CEO of Milo's Tea Company, said. "We're thrilled to celebrate National Iced Tea Month alongside our associates, customers, fans and communities – the fellowship makes it extra sweet."

For more information and to find Milo's Teas and Lemonades near you, visit drinkmilos.com .

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women Owned Business crafting high-quality, freshly brewed iced tea for 77 years. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because its family recipe includes only a few real ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's is also committed to sustainability, becoming a Platinum Certified Zero Waste manufacturer in 2020. To learn more about Milo's and find a store near you, visit www.drinkmilos.com .

Sources: 1 Nielsen L52W Ending 4/20/24, Total US xAOC; 2 Numerator L52W 2/24/24

SOURCE Milo’s Tea Company