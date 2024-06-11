Milow LeBlanc Joins Atlas Advertising as Marketing Director

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Advertising Agency Inc. ("Atlas"), a leading PERM advertising agency, announces that Milow LeBlanc has joined Atlas as Marketing Director. In this role, LeBlanc will be responsible for overseeing all marketing strategy, branding, advertising, digital marketing, and communications for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Milow to the Atlas leadership team," said Rick Heath, President. "With his proven track record in brand building and demand generation, Milow has the strategic vision and execution experience to drive our marketing efforts forward and accelerate growth."

LeBlanc brings nearly 5 years of marketing experience to Atlas. He most recently served as marketing manager at Guilds.Finance, where he was responsible for spearheading community growth and engagement, launching innovative AI-driven marketing campaigns across multiple channels, which resulted in a 15% increase in revenue and a 20% spike in player engagement. Prior to that, LeBlanc held various roles at Cointelegraph, Amazon and Walmart.

"I'm excited to join Atlas and collaborate with this talented team to build an iconic brand and accelerate customer acquisition," said LeBlanc. "With its commitment to cost-effective services, and reputation for excellence in the labor certification process, Atlas is well-positioned for continued growth and success."

Atlas Advertising Agency Inc. is a leading PERM advertising agency with a singular focus on U.S. labor market testing. Founded in 2023, Atlas has already established itself in the industry with its exceptional customer service and cost-effective and compliant PERM advertising strategies.

