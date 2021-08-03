Milrose Consultants Appoints Domenick Chieco as Co-Chairman and Dominic Maurillo as CEO

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, announced today the appointment of Domenick Chieco as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dominic Maurillo as Chief Executive Officer of Milrose.

In his new role as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Chieco will join Co-Chairman Mr. Louis Milo in overseeing the strategic growth of Milrose.

Mr. Maurillo, the Company's current President and COO, will be stepping into the CEO role and will be responsible for day-to-day leadership as well as for overseeing the growth of Milrose's national footprint.

Mr. Maurillo joined Milrose in 2014 as COO and worked alongside Mr. Chieco and the other members of the leadership team to transform Milrose into a national, industry-leading real estate consulting firm. Prior to his career at Milrose, Mr. Maurillo served as Global CAO of Distribution at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and as COO of CGCM funds at Citibank. Additionally, Mr. Maurillo served in various senior management roles over the past 20 years of his career, where he led private and public companies to realize immense national and global growth.

"Since joining Milrose, Mr. Maurillo has been laser focused on all matters of governance while learning our business, improving our operational efficiencies and helping to develop a culture of high performing individuals. We celebrate and fully support Dom becoming our new CEO. He is exceptionally skilled to drive this Company's future as we continue to grow our national presence through acquisitions and internal career path development, building toward the best outcomes for our valued clients and partners," said Domenick Chieco.

Co-Chairman Lou Milo responded, "These historic steps in our evolution solidify the leadership, direction and energy needed to execute our vision of the future. I cannot be any more excited to witness this proud transformation."

Tim Lewis, Partner at Southfield Capital, stated "On behalf of the Board and the Company's investors, we would like to acknowledge Mr. Chieco's role in building the real estate industry 's leading municipal compliance and permitting company and commend him for his many years of leadership and service to the Company and its employees. We are thrilled that he will serve the Company as Co-Chairman. Over the past several months, Mr. Chieco and Mr. Maurillo have collaborated closely to assemble a broad and talented team to lead the next phase of the Company's growth."

"I am deeply grateful and excited by the opportunity to lead Milrose into the future as we continue to build the leading national real estate consulting, compliance and municipal permitting firm. This is an extraordinary company, unparalleled in its phenomenal growth and dedication to client satisfaction, made possible by the Company's founders' unrelenting vision and passion and business execution by great people whom I will have the privilege to lead as CEO," said Mr. Maurillo.



About Milrose Consultants

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. The Company enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, special inspections, regulatory filing, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Principal

Josh Sylvan, Vice President

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Mike Weber, Associate

Matt King, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

