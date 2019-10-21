Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership Foundation Announces 2019 Fellowship and Research Project Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership (MMAAP) Foundation announced its 2019 Fellowship and Research Project Awards in geriatric medicine (under the Irma and Paul Milstein Program for Senior Health), dermatology, translational medicine, and stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

MMAAP Foundation's Fellowship Award supports one year of training for a gifted investigator from China in clinical or basic research at a distinguished host institution in the United States.

The Research Project Award supports a research project, conducted in China and in partnership with a top U.S. institution, with the potential to make a measurable impact on healthcare within two years.

Since its founding, MMAAP Foundation has awarded 60 Fellowship and Research Project Awards to support the work of exceptional scientists and investigators demonstrating the vision, drive and dedication to find innovative advancements in these targeted medical fields. These outstanding award recipients represent over 30 prestigious Chinese medical institutions, including Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Peking University Institute of Hematology, West China Hospital at Sichuan University, Hushan Hospital at Shanghai Fudan University, and Ruijin Hospital at Shanghai Jiaotong University.

"Howard Milstein, Chairman and Founder of MMAAP Foundation, with his visionary leadership and commitment, has continued these wonderful funding opportunities under the current political environment," said Sean X. Leng, MD, PhD, President of MMAAP Foundation. "The 2019 recipients are among the most talented researchers in their fields and our support of their work is crucial to furthering medical research and strengthening relations between the United States and China."

Grant applications were evaluated through a two-step peer review process in accordance with National Institute of Health standards. Panels of Chinese and American experts in their respective fields jointly reviewed all proposals and finalists were submitted for approval by MMAAP Foundation. The U.S. panels in geriatrics medicine, dermatology, translational medicine, and stem cell research and regenerative medicine include experts from the American Geriatrics Society, the Medical Advisory Committee of American Skin Association, and experts from other leading U.S. academic institutions in each field.

AWARDEES:

GERIATRIC MEDICINE UNDER THE IRMA AND PAUL MILSTEIN PROGRAM FOR SENIOR HEALTH

2019 Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Award

Project Name: Modulating Tumor Necrosis Factor-like Weak Inducer of Apoptosis TWEAK-Fn14 Pathway Mediate Cardiovascular Protective Effects of Influenza Vaccination Fellowship Awardee: Cunjin Wu, MD, PhD Institution: The Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University U.S. Institution: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



2019 Geriatric Medicine Project Award

Project Name: Association Between Retinal Microvascular Abnormalities and Incident Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia Among Elderly Chinese Adults: A Prospective Cohort Study Principal Investigator: Wuxiang Xie, PhD Institution: Peking University Clinical Research Institute U.S. Institution: University of Washington

MILSTEIN MEDICAL ASIAN AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOUNDATION AWARDS IN DERMATOLOGY

2019 Dermatology Fellowship Award

Project Name: The Role of NRAS Protein Kinase STK19 in the Development of Melanoma and its Targeted Drug Screening Fellowship Awardee: Weinan Guo, MD Institution: Xijing Hospital, Fourth Military Medical University U.S. Institution: Boston University School of Medicine



2019 Dermatology Project Award

Project Name: CRISPR/Cas Gene Correction in Murine Mutant Models of Ichthyosis Principal Investigator: Wenhui Wang, MD Institution: Peking University Third Hospital U.S. Institution: Duke University School of Medicine

MILSTEIN MEDICAL ASIAN AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOUNDATION AWARDS IN TRANSLATIONAL MEDICINE

2019 Translational Medicine Fellowship Award

Project Name: Targeting PRMT1 Mediated FLT3 Methylation in MLL- rearranged B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Fellowship Awardee: Lei Zhang, MD Institution: Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University U.S. Institution: City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center



2019 Translational Medicine Project Award

Project Name: The Effects and Underlying Mechanism of KBP on the Development of Diabetic Foot by Regulating the Polarization of Macrophages and the Activation of Fibroblasts and Identification of KBP Inhibitor Principal Investigator: Ti Zhou, MD, PhD Institution: Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University U.S. Institution: University of Oklahoma Health Science Center

MILSTEIN MEDICAL ASIAN AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOUNDATION AWARDS IN STEM CELL RESEARCH AND REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

2019 Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine Project Award

Project Name: Mechanisms of the Interaction of the Extrinsic Proinflammatory and Intrinsic Innate Immune in Regulating Hematopoietic Stem Cells Principal Investigator: Yile Zhou, MD, PhD Institution: The First Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine U.S. Institution: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

ABOUT MILSTEIN MEDICAL ASIAN AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOUNDATION

Under the vision and leadership of Howard P. Milstein, Founder and Chairman, the Milstein Medical Asian American Partnership (MMAAP) Foundation was founded in 2011 to improve world health by developing mutually beneficial partnerships between the United States and China, as well as greater Asia. Working with some of the premier health organizations in the world, MMAAP Foundation's priority is to bring together and fund exchanges among the best medical talents and institutions in the regions.

For more than 50 years, the Milstein family has been actively involved in health and medical-related philanthropy. MMAAP Foundation builds upon this distinguished history in areas that include geriatric medicine (under the Irma and Paul Milstein Program for Senior Health), dermatology, translational medicine, reproductive medicine (IVF), and stem cell research and regenerative medicine. MMAAP Foundation works in close collaboration with other medical organizations supported by the Milstein family, including American Skin Association, the Milstein Medical Research Program at the Rockefeller University, and the Abby and Howard Milstein Chemistry Core Facility and Program in Chemical Biology at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

In 2018, MMAAP Foundation successfully registered its China Representative Office in Beijing. The Foundation is one of the few non-government organizations (NGOs) that has obtained an official presence in China, which has served to strengthen its philanthropic efforts in China and further promote scholarly exchanges and a bilateral relationship between the United States and China.

MMAAP Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information, please visit MMAAP Foundation's website at mmaapf.org.

