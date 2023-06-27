Milton H. Jones, Jr. Chairman-Elect of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 20:31 ET

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Black Men of America, Inc. has announced Milton H. Jones, Jr. as their new Chairman-elect during their 37th Annual Conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

"I sincerely and humbly thank every brother who placed his confidence in me as Chairman Elect. Your vote means the world to me, and I promise to uphold the mission, vision and values of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. As our Chairman Emeritus Dortch often said: Let's keep it moving …TOGETHER, Jones stated"

Milton will proceed Chairman Emeritus Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. He will lead the nation's top African American led youth mentoring organization with over 100 Chapters worldwide to include London and Turks and Caicos.

Jones is a founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company, LLC. and a former Executive Chairman and a founding member of Certus Bank, NA. With a distinguished 32-year at Bank of America and its predecessor companies where he held a number of Senior Executive roles. As former Georgia Market President, Mr. Jones was the ranking executive publicly to customers and communities for an institution with more than $12 Billion in retail deposits, 155 Branches and 7,000 associates. Previously Mr. Jones was the Global Finance Services Group and Supply Chain Management Executive; Global Quality and Productivity Executive, reporting directly to the CEO; President of the Mid-South Region which had more than $15 Billion in deposits and $10 Billion in loans; Technology Infrastructure Executive and President of Dealer Financial services.

Mr. Jones is Chairman of the United Negro College Fund Board, the first African American to hold the position, past Co-Chairman of the Board of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors, past Chairman of The Atlanta Business League, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and prior to his elevation to Chairman elect he served as Treasurer of 100 Black Men of America. He is a member and past Chairman of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta. Mr. Jones is also an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame.

As noted by Albert E. Dotson, Jr., Vice Chairman of the Board, "Milton is a seasoned executive with a broad network and a respected member of the organization and will bring a wealth of knowledge and Executive Leadership in the areas of Board Governance and Financial Stewardship. I know he will guide the organization on a path forward to even greater heights. I look forward to supporting his Chairmanship".

Milton will serve on the Executive Board along with newly elected members, Vice Chairman-elect, Michael Victorian; Treasurer-elect, LaRese Purnell; Director of Administration and Data-elect, Robert B. Tapley; and Director of Operations-elect, James Duke. Also on the Executive Board is Dr. Mark Alexander, returning as Secretary.

SOURCE 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

